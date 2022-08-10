Lawrence Township Police
Police responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a yard and a possible DUI at a residence on Race Street. The driver, identifed as Kristopher Viglione, 48, of Clearfield, had fled on foot behind the apartment building. Police searched for him on foot and was taken into custody. It was discovered that Viglione had impacted the guard rail on Race Street and then drove over it in his truck. He then impacted the rear of a parked vehicle at the apartment building and attempted to flee the scene, and became stuck in the yard and on the curb. It was discovered that Viglione was DUI of alcohol. He refused a legal blood draw and after being medically cleared at Penn Highlands Clearfield he was transported to CCJ where he was housed on charges.
Sandy Township Police
Aug. 6
A DuBois man lost control of his vehicle causing it to strike the south side of the Sandy Plaza. No obvious damage to the building and the man was transported to Penn Highlands via EMS.
———
Officers received a repot of damage done to an unoccupied home in Treasure Lake, caused by juveniles. Officers spoke to the parents of the kids who agreed to handle the situation and pay for the damages.
———
While on patrol officers found a wrecked Ford Focus along Larkeytown Road. While investigating a 28-year-old DuBois man approached officers and said he was driving and his brakes failed causing him to end up in the ditch.
Aug. 7
A Treasure Lake woman reported that unknown people were banging on her door and around her house. The woman’s daughter was following a vehicle that was possibly the offending party, but lost sight of them. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
———
Employees of Snappy’s reported a male in a van that had been parked in the lot next to theirs for over a week. The man told employees that the van was broken down and he was waiting for parts.
———
A 78-year-old Treasure Lake woman pulled out from the Doolittle Station parking lot into the path of a 66-year-old Arizona man who was driving north on Rich Highway. Both drivers were transported to the ER by EMS and both vehicles were towed from the scene with severe damage.
———
Treasure Lake Security reported that a mid-sized SUV exited the back gate in the wrong lane, damaging the inbound gate arm.
State Police at Clearfield
On July 20 at 5:30 a.m. at SCI Houtzdale, police investigated a fight between two inmates. Both were charged with harassment.
———
On Aug. 3 at 6:39 p.m. on U.S. Route 322, Philipsburg Bigler Highway, a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Brianna Moriarity, 19, of Philipsburg was traveling westbound when an unknown vehicle came to a stop in the roadway due to another vehicle completing a right hand turn. The Escape was following the other vehicle too closely and applied the brakes. Moriarity swerved to the north to miss the vehicle and made contact with a ditch, rolled over, and came to rest on the roof. There were no injuries.
———
On Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. on Main Street in Bigler Township, PSP were dispatched to an inactive domestic dispute. Upon arrival, Shawn Brink, 29, of Madera fled the scene. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 113, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Holly L. Marshall, 22, of Reynoldsville was traveling during a sudden heavy rain downpour. She lost control and struck a guide rail roadside. No injuries were reported.
———
On Aug. 2 at 8:58 p.m. on the 300-block of Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough, a burglary occurred at Chester Hill Vol. Fire Co. Troopers reviewed surveillance footage and the investigation is ongoing. A 33-year-old Philipsburg male was arrested. Stolen were a Midea room air conditioner, Country Meats beef sticks/case of 144, survival stream light and a white wash bucket.
———
On Aug. 5 at 3:43 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 119 in Lawrence Township, a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas driven by Qianhui Xiong, 26, of Missouri City, Texas was unable to stop for slowed traffic and struck the rear of a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Garret J. Miles, 27, of DuBois. There were no injuries. Lawrence Township VFC assisted on scene.
———
On Aug. 5 at 5:28 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 113 in Pine Township, a 2016 Freightliner truck tractor driven by Amandeep Singh, 30, of Carteret, N.J. was traveling eastbound in the right lane and drifted over into the left lane, which caused a 2022 Ram 3500 to be forced off the roadway, striking a tree. There were no injuries. Lawrence Township VFC and Clearfield EMS assisted on scene.
Recommended Video
———
A DUI checkpoint was held on Aug. 6 from 6 to 11 p.m. on SR 153 in Boggs Township. Troopers made four DUI arrests, issued 12 traffic citations, issued 23 warnings and made two criminal arrests.
———
On Aug. 1 at 7:05 p.m. on Millstone Road in Bradford Township, a nonworking 2003 Dodge Stratus was removed from a camp by an unknown person without consent of a 34-year-old Clearfield male owner’s consent. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Aug. 8 at 9:17 a.m. on Church Street in Morris Township, PSP Clearfield received seven PA Driver Licenses that were left inside the mail drop-off box at the Morrisdale Post Office. Anyone who believes these license(s) belong to them should contact PSP Clearfield.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 5 at 1:30 a.m. an unknown male entered a 28-year-old Houtzdale woman’s apartment on Kendrick Road in Woodward Township while she was at work. When she returned home, the male was still inside the apartment. The male then sexually assaulted the victim and left. A investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. on Georgino Lane in Huston Township, Richard Bonanno, 33, of Penfield got into a verbal altercation with a 65-year-old Penfield man that turned physical. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-01.
———
Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5 on Deerfield Road/Big Run Prescottville Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, a 60-year-old DuBois man said hemlock and birch trees were cut down on his property.
———
On Aug. 5 at 10:07 p.m. on I80 westbound north of State Park Road in Pine Township, a 2022 Volvo VNL760 driven by Baldwinder Singh, 39, of S. Richmond HL, N.Y., was traveling westbound near the 110.3 mile marker when he lost control and began to slide on the wet roadway. The trailer struck the guide rail and the tractor trailer overturned. Singh was transported via DuBois EMS to Penn Highland DuBois for treatment.
———
Unknown person(s) removed a North Carolina license plate from a vehicle that was parked at Over the Mountain, 6456 Rockton Mountain Hwy. in Union Township, between 9 p.m. and 12 p.m. on Aug. 6. Investigation continues.
———
On Aug. 6 at 10:03 a.m. on the 1400-block of Stanley Road in Brady Township, PSP received a call from a 52-year-old female of Luthersburg reporting a domestic altercation with Llewellyn Brown, 54, of Luthersburg. It was determined that both parties engaged into a verbal confrontation regarding personal issues and turned physical when Brown shoved the female. Charges of harassment are pending through District Judge Meholick’s office.
———
On Aug. 8 at 2:19 p.m. on I80 eastbound in Sandy Township at mile marker 100.4, a 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Joseph H. Lowe, 29, of State College was traveling east in the left lane when the tire broke traction with the roadway, causing the Ford to strike the guard rail. The vehicle rotated once before coming to rest partially in the left travel lane. Lowe and his passenger, Victoria L. Patterson, 28, of Lemoyne, were not injured.
———
On Aug. 7 at 3:03 a.m. on Bloom Lane in Union Township, PSP responded to a residence for a report of an active domestic. The 55-year-old female victim of Union Township had a recent physical injury. Douglas Taylor, 59, of Rockton was taken into custody and transported to CCJ.
———
On Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. a male entered a 64-year-old Rockton female’s property on Shortcut Road in Union Township and removed several different items from within.
———
On Aug. 2 at 9:34 p.m. on the 100-block of Taylor Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2011 Ford F150. Jason Brundridge, 39, of Penfield displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Brundridge refused a legal blood draw. A search warrant for a blood draw was prepared and was subsequently obtained from Brundridge. Brundridge had an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office and he was transported to CCJ. Charges are pending against Brundridge pending toxicology reports through District Court 54-3-02.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 8 at 4:47 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 141.2 in Snow Shoe Township, a 2022 Toyota Corolla driven by Lindsay Clemens, 37,, of Masury, Ohio, fell asleep at the wheel, left the roadway and struck an embankment. There were no injuries.
———
On Aug. 6 at 10:14 a.m. on N. Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 2001 Dodge Ram driven by Douglas S. Keith, 56, of State College was at a stop sign on Alder Street, and a 2014 Ford Focus driven by a 17-year-old male of Morrisdale was traveling south on N. Centre Street. Keith proceeded onto N. Centre Street without clearance, causing the Focus to strike the truck. There were no injuries.