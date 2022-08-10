Lawrence Township Police

Police responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a yard and a possible DUI at a residence on Race Street. The driver, identifed as Kristopher Viglione, 48, of Clearfield, had fled on foot behind the apartment building. Police searched for him on foot and was taken into custody. It was discovered that Viglione had impacted the guard rail on Race Street and then drove over it in his truck. He then impacted the rear of a parked vehicle at the apartment building and attempted to flee the scene, and became stuck in the yard and on the curb. It was discovered that Viglione was DUI of alcohol. He refused a legal blood draw and after being medically cleared at Penn Highlands Clearfield he was transported to CCJ where he was housed on charges.

