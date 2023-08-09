State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 6 at 8:54 p.m. on Armstrong Street in Cooper Township, a male and female became involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when the female, Jacklyn Kephart, 61, of Grassflat shoved the 27-year-old male, also of Grassflat. Kephart was cited with harassment through District Court 46-3-03.
———
Allemansville Methodist Church, 978 Plank Rd. in Gulich Township, was burglarized between Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. An unknown person removed a 21-inch Bolens push mower and a propane tank. Anyone with information should contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On Aug. 6 at 1:51 p.m. on the 600 block of Main Street in Coalport, Karl Keyton, 33, of Confluence called 9-1-1 multiple times to report that he was being chased and his life was being threatened. Once PSP located Keyton, he admitted that he had a bag of methamphetamine in his rectum. The methamphetamine was recovered at a Penn Highlands hospital. Keyton was arrested for possession of said methamphetamine and disorderly conduct. Charges filed through District Court.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 8 at 11:44 a.m. on Bloom Road in Brady Township, a 68-year-old Luthersburg male’s identification was stolen with multiple fraudulent charges attempted. Investigation continues.
———
On Aug. 2 at 9:45 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound east of exit 97 in Sandy Township, a 2007 Kenworth Northwest T600 and a 2021 Peterbilt 389 were stopped near the mile marker 97 westbound due to construction backlog. The Kenworth was in front of the Peterbilt and subsequently drifted backwards into the Peterbilt. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 9 at 12:10 a.m. on the 4600 block of Patchin Highway in Burnside Township, troopers were dispatched for the report of a possible domestic incident. Troopers interviewed both parties and determined a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation. A 25-year-old female and a 25-year-old male, both of Cherry Tree, were cited with a non-traffic citation for harassment.
———
On Aug. 8 at 3:24 p.m. on Cecil Hurd Highway in Newburg Borough, PSP received a report of found drugs and paraphernalia. Investigation ongoing.
———
On July 23 at 4:28 p.m. on Cecil Hurd Highway/Railroad Street in Newburg Borough, PSP responded and located Shawn Geer, 46, of Glen Campbell and Heather Rea, 45, of Erie who both had active warrants. After taking them into custody, multiple controlled substances and paraphernalia were located and seized. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Aug. 7 at 5:22 a.m. on Sylvis Road at the intersection with Ridge Road in Burnside Township, a 2008 Hyundai Accent was traveling west and being unfamiliar with the road and traveling in excess of the posted speed limit, lost control and struck a fence.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 8 at 3:05 p.m. on the 100 block of Clay Mine Road in Rush Township, Centre County, PSP recovered a Sears Gamefisher boat.
———
On Aug. 4 at 6:27 p.m. on the 1400 block of Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, PSP retrieved a small bag containing methamphetamine on the floor at Uni Mart.