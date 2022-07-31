State Police at Clearfield
On July 8 at 5:14 p.m. on the 1200-block of Chestnut Grove Highway in Penn Township, Tenley Barrett, 42, of Grampian allegedly fired a shot from her 9mm pistol in an unsafe manner. Charges filed through District Court.
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
State Police at Clearfield
On July 8 at 5:14 p.m. on the 1200-block of Chestnut Grove Highway in Penn Township, Tenley Barrett, 42, of Grampian allegedly fired a shot from her 9mm pistol in an unsafe manner. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On July 19 at 6:37 p.m. on the 3700-block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Boggs Township, unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit and stole several firearms, various tools, air conditioner and cooler from a 54-year-old male and 53-year-old female, both of Philipsburg.
———
On July 25 at 8:20 p.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, PSP responded to Dollar General to a report of retail theft. A Dollar General basket and box of Frosted Flakes were stolen.
———
On July 14 at 12:01 a.m. on W. Hannah Street in Woodward Township, PSP responded to a report of an identity theft of a 59-year-old Houtzdale male.
———
On July 26 at 3:55 p.m. on Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, PSP responded to a report of drug paraphernalia.
———
On July 26 at 7:44 p.m. on the 900-block of Blue Spruce Road in Decatur Township, an unknown person opened a Bank of America account in a 40-year-old Philipsbug woman’s name.
———
On July 27 at 8:20 p.m. on Centre Road/Dogwood Lane in Decatur Township, Michael Hogan, 50, of Houtzdale attempted to flee from police on a motorcycle after a traffic stop was attempted. At approximately one mile pursuit ensued and resulted in Honan’s motorcycle crashing in a wooded area. After a short foot pursuit, Honan was taken into custody and determined to be under the influence of a drug. Charges are pending.
———
On July 28 at 3:06 p.m. on the 600-block of Filbert Street in Curwensville Borough, an unknown male stole a green mountain bike which was sitting outside the residence. The male was wearing a red bandana over his face, a black tank top, blue jeans and boots. He was seen taking the bike and riding it south on Filbert Street.
———
On July 28 at 4:14 p.m. on Rolling Stone Road south of Drain Lick Road in Cooper Township, a 2010 Hyundai Elantra driven by Jennifer L. Camp, 47, of Port Matilda was traveling south and lost control, slid off the roadway into an embankment causing disabling damage. There were no injuries.
State Police at Rockview
On July 22 at 8:40 p.m. on Moshannon Street in Rush Township, troopers investigated an incident of theft of a Rural King gas can and about five gallons of gas.
———
On June 28 at 9:46 a.m. on I80 eastbound in Snow Shoe Township, PSP investigated an incident of receiving stolen property involving a 15-year-old Elk Grove Villa, Ill. juvenile male. Charges are pending.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.