Clearfield Regional Police
On July 31 at 3:25 a.m. on the 500 block of Bigler Avenue, police were dispatched for a physical domestic. A disorderly female, Elizabeth Dejesus, was placed into custody. It was found that Dejesus had struck two individuals, causing injury. She was placed in Clearfield County Jail on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.
———
On July 29 at 5:03 a..m. on E. Cherry Street, police responded to a domestic incident in progress. The victim was found to have been injured in the altercation and Emily Luzier fought with officers before being placed under arrest. Domestic assault and related charges were filed.
———
On July 25 at 10:12 p.m. on the 300 block of West Market Street, police responded for a public service. The caller stated he heard a loud crash and them a woman screaming. Upon arrival, contact was made with the 20-year-old tenant of the apartment who had two severe lower leg lacerations from kicking out his 2nd floor window. Officers rendered first aid and summoned EMS to the scene. Jake Rottkamp was then life flighted to UPMC Altoona for his injuries. Charges are pending for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
———
On July 28 at 9:15 p.m. on Weaver Street/West Pine Street, a suspicious person was reported. The caller stated a male was on a child-size bicycle yelling and hitting cars. Police arrived and made contact with Richard Hatten who made several self-harming statements. Hatten was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for evaluation. Charges for public drunkenness, loitering, prowling and disorderly conduct were filed.
———
On July 29 at 6:40 p.m. on the 1200 block of Woodland Road in Lawrence Township, police responded for a disturbance. The caller stated that Bharat Gaikwad arrived to take their daughter and said Gaikwad was intoxicated. Upon officers arrival, Gaikwad was observed driving on Woodland Road toward E. 13th Street. Gaikwad stopped in the middle of the road, put the car in reverse and made a right hand turn onto E. 13th Street where officers conducted a traffic stop. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and housed in Clearfield County Jail.
———
On July 24 at 5:42 p.m. on the 100 block of Merrill Street, a disturbance was reported. Police discovered that Sara Peangatelli, 35, of Clearfield had threatened to kill her neighbor and the neighbor’s dog. Peangatelli was found and taken into custody. She was transported to CCJ where she was housed on a probation detainer. Charges filed.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 31 at 6:29 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/Luthersburg Rockton Road in Union Township, a 2022 Subaru Forester driven by Phaedra E. Ford, 49, of Reynoldsville was traveling along a straight stretch of roadway when a deer ran across the roadway and collided with the vehicle. No injuries.