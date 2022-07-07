Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to an East Walnut Street residence for a report of a man attempting to illegally enter a home. Police located the man and he was taken into custody.
———
Police served a mental health warrant on a Reed Street resident. The man agreed to go to the hospital without issue.
———
Police located fireworks debris left on the River Walk. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a report of a potentially suicidal man. Police located the man who agreed to go to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a minor vehicle accident on East Pine Street. No injuries were reported.
———
Police responded to a Nichols Street establishment for a report of an intoxicated man who was harassing juveniles. Police located the man and he was taken into custody.
———
Police received a report of theft of a bicycle in the area of Weaver Street. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a North Second Street residence in reference to a neighbor complaint. A woman stated that she was annoyed by a neighbor’s flashing red light that was emitting from inside the home. The caller was informed that the light was not illegal. Later, Clearfield County Control received multiple phone calls from the woman about the same issue. Police warned the woman of her actions.
Lawrence Township
On July 5 at 11:47 a.m., police responded to a report of a minor vehicle crash in the Burger King parking lot. The driver, Steve Rodgers, 33, of Glen Hope was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Rodgers was then taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by officers, where a chemical test of blood was performed. This case is pending lab results.
———
On May 27, police received a report of fraudulent deposits at CNB Bank. A male suspect has been identified and charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On July 6 at 4:59 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2500-block of Carson Hill Road, Brady Township, for a report of a man who entered a building and was sitting in a trailer. The man, identified as Famah Sangho, 27, of Philadelphia, was located and taken into custody. This investigation continues.
———
On June 30 at 9:37 p.m., an incident occurred as a verbal altercation involving three Penfield individuals turned physical on Ponderosa Drive, Huston Township. Charges are pending at Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On June 28 at 2:42 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East near the 99.8 mile marker, Sandy Township, when a deer entered the roadway and a vehicle driven by George L. Hall, 50, of Meridan, Conn., struck the deer. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 28 at 9:54 p.m., a crash occurred on Interstate 80 East at mile marker 144, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. An animal, presumed to be a fox, ran out from the left side of the roadway in front of a vehicle driven by Mamdoog H. Al Shugaa, 42, of Detroit, Mich. The vehicle struck the animal. All occupants were wearing seatbelts and no injuries were reported.
———
On June 19 at 1:01 a.m., police were dispatched to North Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County for a verbal argument. Through the course of the investigation, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana were located. A 35-year-old Philipsburg man was the suspect involved in this incident.