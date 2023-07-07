State Police at DuBois
On July 4 at 8:15 p.m. on Holiday Lane in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Daniel McCloskey, 46, of DuBois. McCloskey showed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges pending toxicology results through District Court 46-3-01.
———
On July 5 at 10:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of Bilger Rocks Road in Bloom Township, PSP were dispatched for a report of theft of four black/yellow caution signs. It was determined the signs were stolen by a male and female. The involved parties were contacted and the signs were brought to PSP DuBois.
———
On July 3 at 8 p.m. on Holiday Lane in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2005 Toyota Camry. The driver, Zachary Clinchoc 34, of DuBois, displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. A bag of suspected marijuana, THC wax and a glass pipe were seized from Clinchoc. A 13-year-old male juvenile was a passenger in the vehicle. Charges are pending through District Court 46-3-01.
———
On June 24 at 2:13 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 107.3 in Union Township, a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Joseph H. Laverty, 54, of Davenport, Iowa lost control of his vehicle and exited the north side of the roadway traveling into the grassy berm, started to rotate until coming into contact with a tree. Laverty and his passengers, Mary A. Laverty, 80, of Estero, Fla. and Helena A. Laverty, 58, of Davenport, Iowa were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for treatment. PSP were also assisted on scene by Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co.
State Police at Rockview
On June 29 at 10 p.m. on I-99 southbound at mile marker 65 in Huston Township, Centre County, a 2002 BMW M3 series driven by a 17-year-old Brisbin male suddenly lost control and struck the guide rail along the left side of the road. There were no injuries. Assisting PSP were Alpha Fire Co., Port Matilda Fire Co. and Port Matilda EMS.