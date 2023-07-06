State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 3 at 8:29 p.m. on Pardus Road/Cherry Drive in Washington Township, Jefferson County, a traffic stop was attempted on a 1995 Harley Davidson driven by Shawn Ghezzi, 36, of Reynoldsville. Ghezzi failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. Ghezzi’s vehicle eventually became disabled at which point Ghezzi fled on foot. Felony charges of fleeding and eluding police and misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person are being pursued. Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Ghezzi are asked to contact PSP at (814) 938-0510.