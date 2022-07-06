Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 11:37 p.m., an incident of harassment involving physical contact occurred on the 400-block of Spruce Street, Bigler Township, involving a 43-year-old Madera woman and 17-year-old Madera girl as victims and Tyler Bartek, 25, of Madera as suspect.
———
On Sunday at 3:34 a.m., Lucas J. Swortwood, 22, of Osceola Mills struck a 25-year-old Osceola Mills man with a closed first on Walnut Street, Chester Hill Borough.
———
On July 2 at 6:24 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 53 just north of Wallaceton Road, Morris Township. A 16-year-old Altoona girl lost control of the vehicle she was driving, which struck a utility pole and then a dumpster, causing it to overturn. The girl suffered possible minor injuries and was transported Moshannon Valley EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
———
On June 27 at 1:25 p.m., unknown suspect(s) proceeded to steal a 36-year-old West Decatur woman’s identity in an unknown manner on the 100-block of Railroad Street, Boggs Township. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP.
———
Police are investigating an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale which occurred on April 19.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
July 6
A 41-year-old Punxsutawney man reported that his 18-year-old son had traveled to Treasure Lake to watch the fireworks, and had not returned home. Shortly after the man called back to report his son returned home.
———
A set of keys that was found in the vicinity of the warehouse was turned into officers.
———
False alarm at Fairfield Inn.
———
Officers received a report of a suspicious box truck parked in the Aldi’s parking lot. Officers located the truck and the driver reported he had stopped for a nap and to work out at Planet Fitness. The situation was handled without incident.
———
Officers received a report of a male and female camping in the woods off of Ollie Lane. Officers located the 18-year-old woman, who stated she and her boyfriend were camping there until they found a place to live and a job, and didn’t realize that was not allowed. Officers gave her contact information agencies that could assist them and handled the situation without incident.
———
A Treasure Lake resident reported neighbors were shooting bottle rockets toward his house. Officers were unable to locate the offenders.
———
A 45-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported that her 44-year-old estranged husband was refusing to leave the house after an argument. Officers handled the situation without incident.
July 5
A vehicle driven by a 65-year-old Etters man exited I-80 at exit 101, and turned north on Bee Line Highway as a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old DuBois man was traveling south. The cars collided. A passenger was treated for a wrist injury.
———
A 69-year-old DuBois woman reported that her vehicle was parked in the Walmart parking lot on June 30 when someone pushed a cart and hit her vehicle causing some damage. According to a witness the other party push the cart into the vehicle and leave the scene. Investigation continues.
———
Officers received a report of a woman holding a baby panhandling outside of Aldi’s. The woman told the caller she was from Romania. The woman was gone upon officers arrival.
———
A 65-year-old man reported that he gave money to a woman he met on line, for a supposed trip to Britain to retrieve gold from her father. By the time he realized it was a scam, he had given her nearly $30,000.
———
Officers received a report of a man sitting in front of a day care center that was closed at the time, with his shoes off and appeared to be sleeping. Officers located the man and per the owners wishes, had him move along.
July 4
Officers received a report from a man in the drive thru at Dunkin Donuts, that the children in the vehicle behind him were not restrained and were bouncing all over the vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located vehicle and found that the children were restrained and the reporting party was the driver’s estranged paramour. The situation was handled without incident.
———
A 47-year-old Kilmer Road resident reported that her dog was out while she was away from the house and when she returned home the neighbor told her someone in a white Jeep stopped and picked up the dog. A short time later the woman called back and informed police the dog had been found.
———
Officers received a report of a man who knocked on the windows of the church asking what day it was. Upon arrival, officers found the man in a Porta Potty reading the Bible. The situation was handled without incident.
———
While traveling on Oklahoma Salem Road, a 20-year-old DuBois woman came up on a vehicle with a trailer and she struck the tailer. No injuries reported.
July 3
A 51-year-old Treasure Lake man was traveling on Treasure Road shortly after the fireworks and hit a vehicle that was parked along side the road which pushed that vehicle into a third vehicle, causing the third vehicle to come to rest against a pole. No injuries reported.
———
A 63-year-old South Brady Street man reported being harassed by his 72-year-old landlord.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 12:36 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Rush Township, Centre County. A 17-year-old girl’s vehicle left the roadway for unknown reason and struck an embankment and a PennDOT sign.
———
On June 15 at 10:07 p.m., police were dispatched to Spike Island Road, Rush Township, for a 23-year-old Osceola Mills woman who had been dragged by a vehicle during an altercation. The woman sustained minor injuries. A 22-year-old Osceola Mills woman was identified as the suspect in this incident.
———
On May 15 at 12:10 a.m., police received a call to the cemetery in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, for a report of a man running over grave stones. It was reported that the suspect left. Police located the man, identified as Clayton Croyle, 57, of Philipsburg, at his house. Croyle was arrested for driving under the influence.