Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On July 1 at 3:55 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 879. A vehicle driven by Ronald B. Lockett, 88, of Curwensville, was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Arianne Brocious, 44, of Grampian. Lockett was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for evaluation.
———
On June 30 at 2:37 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle accident along Route 322. A vehicle driven by Violet A. Miller, 80, of Bigler, was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Dawn M. McCracken, 39, of Woodland.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On June 30 at 11:23 a.m., a crash occurred as two vehicles were traveling on Interstate 80, Sandy Township. A vehicle struck another vehicle while changing lanes. Seatbelts were in use.
———
On June 24 at 7:37 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 410 near McGees Mills Road, Brady Township. George T. Hartman, 76, of Punxsutawney, suffered a medical episode and struck a utility pole. Hartman was transported from the scene to Punxsutawney Hospital.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.