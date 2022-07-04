Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to East 11th Street for a report of a man walking in the middle of the road wearing pajamas. Police arrived and were unable to locate the man.
———
Police responded to the 200 block of East Locust Street for a report of two individuals arguing. Police located a man who stated he was yelling due to personal problems. The man was warned of his actions.
———
Police responded to a Daisy Street residence for a report of two individuals arguing. Police arrived and found one man to possess a warrant. The man was taken into custody.
———
While on patrol, police observed an elderly man laying on the sidewalk. Police learned that the male had fallen onto the cement and required medical attention. EMS was summoned to the scene, and he was transported to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a Patterson Street residence for a report of an unresponsive man in a bathroom. Police arrived and learned that the man was conducting normal bathroom business. No medical assistance was needed.
———
Police responded to the area of Turnpike Avenue for a mental health patient leaving the hospital. Police arrived and assisted the man back to the hospital.
———
Police responded to numerous fireworks complaints.
———
Police received reports of multiple juveniles ringing doorbells of residences during late evening and early morning hours. While on patrol, police observed a juvenile running through the backyards of residences. The juvenile was assisted home. Charges to be filed.
———
Police responded to a report of theft at a Linden Street residence. It was reported that wind had blown a patio umbrella into a neighbor’s yard. The neighbor refused to return the umbrella. Charges to be filed.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 30 at 6:57 p.m., a crash occurred on North Eagle Valley Road, Howard Township, Centre County, involving a vehicle driven by Xiaojun Kong, 61, of Johnstown, and a vehicle driven by Michael R. Owens, 53, of Clearfield. Kong suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by Bellefonte EMS.