Clearfield Regional Police
Police are investigating the theft of a diesel engine, sump pump and dehumidifier on Powell Avenue in Hyde on Sunday. Police have two suspects.
———
On June 27, police responded to a residence on Valley View Drive for a reported violation of a protection from abuse order. Ryan Christopher Hodges was transported to the Clearfield County Jail on the charges.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of the Clearfield Curwensville Highway and Washington Avenue at 1:38 a.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old female was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on Krebs Avenue/Clearfield Street Sunday at 2:48 a.m. A 23-year-old male was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
———
An incident of criminal mischief was reported at the Clearfield Area Elementary School on Thursday. Police report a male juvenile suspect broke a window at the school. Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the police.
———
Police received a noise complaint on West Cherry Street Thursday at 12:21 p.m. Police responded but the only noise was lawn mowers from people cutting grass.
———
On June 28, a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of the Clearfield Shawville Highway and Supercenter Drive.
There were two small children in the back seat and the juveniles unbuckled the seatbelts of each other. The driver turned around to rebuckle them when the driver’s foot slipped off the brake causing the vehicle to strike the rear of the vehicle in front of it causing minor damage to the bumpers. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Clearfield
A 34-year-old Osceola Mills woman failed to keep her dog off the roadway and it was almost struck by a state trooper on Stumptown Road Friday at 9:30 p.m. The woman was issued a citation.
———
Friday, a 50-year-old man threatened to punch a 21-year-old Curwensville man in the face during the showing of a house that is listed for sale. Harassment charges were filed.
———
On June 22, at 1:11 p.m. Beau Bellotti, 31, of Kersey was driving a 2010 Peterbilt truck east on U.S. Route 322 in Decatur Township when the bed of the truck began to elevate for an unknown reason. The bed hit and pulled overhanging power lines and broke a utility pole propelling it into the roadway. The vehicle went down an embankment and into a swampy area. The vehicle sustained major damage but the driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. The road was closed until approximately 10:30 p.m. as a result of the crash. Bellotti was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
———
A Playstation 4, a Playstation controller and a black smart TV were stolen from a residence in the 400-block of Alton Street in Chester Hill on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
On June 10 at 10:33 a.m. on Jury Street in Bradford Township, an investigation was conducted regarding a report of theft of services. Nicholas Osborn, 30, of Clearfield was cited for using electricity from a 46-year-old male neighbor’s residence.
———
On July 3 at 1:18 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Philipsburg Bigler Highway at the intersection with Allport Cutoff in Bradford Township, a 2015 Chrysler 200, a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, a 2015 Acura and a 2020 Nissan Rogue were involved in a crash. The Chrysler failed to stop and struck the Mitsubishi in the rear, pushing it into the Acura, which was pushed into the Nissan. All were wearing seatbelts and some were treated on scene for minor injuries. Assisting PSP were Clearfield EMS and BJW Vol. Fire Co.
State Police at Ebensburg
On June 30 at 9:02 p.m. on state Route 865/Skyline Drive in Blandburg, Reade Township, a 2020 Ford Fusion driven by Ryan T. Hostler, 45, of Bellwood was traveling south when the driver crossed oncoming lanes for an unknown reason, struck a rock wall, utility pole and embankment where it came to a final rest. There were no injuries to the driver or his passengers, Lisa A. Fieni, 44, of Bellwood or to a 12-year-old juvenile female, also of Bellwood. Assisting on scene were emergency responders from Reade Twp. Vol. Fire Co.
State Police at Rockview
Thursday at 7:32 p.m. troopers were dispatched to the 400-block of State Street in Rush Township, Centre County for a report of an ATV that hit a tree. It was determined the operator was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a legal blood draw.
———
On June 30 at 10:38 a.m. on Flat Rock Road/Shady Dell Road in Worth Township, Centre County, PSP were dispatched for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver. It was determined that one operator was DUI of alcohol and was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
She was read the DL-26B form and consented to a legal blood draw. Investigation is pending receipt of blood toxicology. The victim was a 57-year-old Snow Shoe female.