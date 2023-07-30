State Police at Clearfield
On July 22 at 8:57 p.m. on Bailey Road in Curwensville Borough, PSP responded to a report of a disturbance. It was determined that a 55-year-old Grampian male and a 31-year-old Curwensville male engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. Both parties were charged with harassment.
———
On July 27 at 12:16 p.m. on Winburne Road in Cooper Township, a 2011 Suzuki driven by a 16-year-old female was traveling west, and lost control when hair got into her eyes. The vehicle overturned and struck a guardrail. The driver suffered minor injuries.
———
On July 28 at 8:04 a.m. on I80 westbound in Graham Township, a 2011 Subaru Outback driven by Laura D. Chute, 25, of Grassflat was traveling west and had a suspected vehicle failure causing the vehicle to swerve off the left side of the roadway into a ditch, and spun around. There were no injuries.
———
On July 28 at 12:01 a.m. on Single Street in Osceola Mills Borough, Tracy Brumbaugh, 53, of Albrightsville violated a PFA order by FaceTiming a 34-year-old Houtzdale female.
———
On July 29 at 6:10 p.m. on Gordon Road/I80 E in Pine Township, a criminal mischief incident occurred when a person(s) arrived and spray painted the inside concrete bridge with blue spray paint. The person was locate on scene upon PSP arrival. The victim was PennDOT.
———
State police began a sexual assault investigation along Geo Drive in Decatur Township on Wednesday.
———
State police conducted a death investigation of a 45-year-old man in Clearfield on Wednesday.
———
Troopers are investigating an incident of simple assault involving a 3-year-old male victim in Curwensville on July 21.
———
A three-vehicle crash occurred on US-322 on July 9 in Boggs Township. Shelby Robison, 19, of Curwensville was driving a 2023 Buick Encore west when her vehicle struck the rear of a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country operated by Euphemia Poorman, 41, of West Decatur who was stopped to make a left turn. The collision pushed the Chrysler into the left lane causing it to collide head on by a 2020 Honda Odyssey operated by Jerome Bankovich Jr., 57, of DuBois.
All three drivers, were transported by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment of injuries. Bankovich was not wearing a seatbelt, the other two driver’s were wearing seatbelts.
A 19-year-old female passenger in the Chevrolet, a 56-year-old female passenger in the Honda were transported by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment of injuries. They were wearing seatbelts.
In the Chrysler there was a two-year-old male passenger and a 16-year-old female passenger but they were not injured. The two-year-old was in a child safety seat and the 16-year-old was wearing a seat belt.
In the Honda, there was a 22-year-old female who was not wearing a seatbelt and she was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment of injuries. A 19-year-old female passenger in the Honda was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 28 at 9:17 p.m. on state Route 36/Main Street in Chest Township, a 2018 Ram truck driven by Austin N. Hasbrouck, 26, of Punxsutawney was traveling north on a road where a tree had fallen, blocking both lanes of travel. The truck struck the tree and became high-centered on the tree at final rest. Hasbrouck was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Hastings Area Ambulance for treatment. PSP were assisted by Westover Vol. Fire Co.
State police at Rockview
On July 22 at 4:45 a.m., a silver Chevrolet Cobalt drove through a 65-year-old male’s yard in Rush Township. Damage to the yard is estimated at 4100. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.