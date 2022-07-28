Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On July 27 at 12:25 p.m. at Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, police conducted a traffic stop in the area of the school’s parking lot and River Road. Misty Beers, 35, of Clearfield as originally stopped for an equipment violation, but throughout the course of the investigation, it was found that Beers was to be under the influence of a controlled substance. This case is pending lab results.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On July 24, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-80 West, Union Township. Niya E. Wharton, 18, of Chelsea, Mich., started hydroplaning causing her vehicle to strike one driven by Altantuya Tseden-ish, 51, of Arlington, Va. Wharton’s vehicle then rolled over several times, while Tseden-ish lost control of her vehicle and struck the guide rail.
———
On June 15 at 1:38 a.m., police arrived at the Penfield Minit Mart, Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township, and attempted to take a man into custody on domestic violence charges. The man, Ty Hahn, 27, of Byrnedale, entered his vehicle and fled, resulting in a high speed pursuit. Charges filed at Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
July 27
A contractor reported someone took a saw valued at $1,200 from a job site in Treasure Lake.
———
A 66-year-old Home Camp Road man confronted City employees at the water treatment plant over disposing of fire works behind the plant. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 50-year-old man reported that while his wife was pumping gas at the Falls Creek Sheetz, a man in a van with New York or New Jersey plate was staring at her, and then a woman from the van approached her asking her to pay for gas for the van. His wife said no and finished pumping her gas and left the scene.
———
A 50-year-old Dixon Avenue woman reported someone shooting off fireworks in the neighborhood, waking her and her dog up.
July 26
A Treasure Lake man reported that an unknown male followed his wife through the back gate and then to their home. He stopped in front of their house and when confronted the man accused his wife of flying a drone over his business.
———
False alarm at Save A Lot.
———
Employees of Dunkin Donuts reported suspicious men walking around in front of the store. Upon arrival officers located one of the men matching the description provided by the employees. The man stated he was waiting to get his hair cut and tired of waiting inside, so he was walking around the plaza. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A woman reported that while getting gas at the Falls Creek Sheetz, she observed three men and two women at another pump, appearing to be talking about her. The women then approached her and started asking about her appearance and then asked if they could use her card to pay for gas. She declined and left the area.
———
Several 911 hang up calls were reported as coming from a Treasure Lake residence. Officers located a 65-year-old woman parked at the beach. She told officers she was asleep and heard someone pounding on her door. When she went to the door, no one was there, but she saw a vehicle driving by slowly, so she decided to try to follow them. She was unable to locate the vehicle so she pulled over.
July 25
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
———
A Judge Road resident reported that someone got into his shed and stole approximately $900 worth of tools and equipment. Investigation continues.
———
Officers were called to a Brady Street residence for a disturbance between a landlord and his tenant. Investigation continues.
———
A 35-year-old Mayport man reported losing his wallet in the area of Save A Lot.
July 24
False alarm at Brady Street Beer.
———
A 34-year-old Reynoldsville man reported that his estranged wife was harassing him. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 63-year-old Brady Street man reported that his 73-year-old landlord is harassing him because he changed the locks on the apartment so the landlord could not enter without permission.
———
Officers received a report of a vehicle hitting at utility pole on Maple Avenue in the area of the Oklahoma Elementary School and fled the scene. The black vehicle caused moderate damage to the pole and should likely be moderately damaged itself. Officers searched the area but there was no sign of the offending vehicle.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.