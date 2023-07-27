Clearfield Regional Police
On July 27 at 9:16 a.m. on the 200 block of Clearfield Street at the intersection with Williams Street, a 2016 Ford Explorer was unoccupied and legally parked when the driver of a 2014 Dodge Caravan/USPS vehicle attempted to negotiate a right hand turn into an alley, ultimately striking the Ford and causing minor damage to the driver’s front quarter panel. There were no injuries.
State Police at Clearfield
On July 18 at 12:32 p.m. on Allport Highway and state Route 53 in Morris Township, a 2016 SP Const 389 driven by Ray A. Pinto, 35, of Morrisdale merged onto Allport Cutoff from SR 53 traveling west and was struck by a 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by William A. Condon, 74, of Hyde as the Doge was turning left onto Allport Cutoff. There were no injuries.
———
An incident of theft occurred on Second Street in Cooper Township between July 25 at 9:30 p.m. and July 26 at 8 a.m. when unknown person(s) stole a green 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle from a 22-year-old Kylertown man’s front yard and fled the scene. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On June 2 at 2:17 a.m. on Elizabeth Street/Good Street in Houtzdale Borough PSP were dispatched for a male passed out in a Chevrolet Silverado that was partially blocking the intersection. The 28-year-old Houtzdale male operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On July 12 at 11:55 a.m. on state Route 53/Spring Street at the intersection of Don Street in Houtzdale Borough, a 2020 Ford Escape driven by Candace G. Lane, 67, of Houtzdale was traveling south and a 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by Ciara N. Nearhood, 25, of Smithmill was traveling north at the same location. The Ford turned left in an attempt to turn onto Don Street and the Nissan struck the rear corner of the Ford with its right corner area. The Nissan continued off the right side of the roadway, up an embankment and came to final rest in a yard. PSP were assisted on scene by Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co.
State Police at DuBois
On July 26 at 2:21 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at on ramp at mile marker 97 in Sandy Township, a 2018 Harley Davidson driven by Roger A. Graves, 66, of Ravenna, Ohio hit an unknown oil substance on the roadway, began to slide, causing the vehicle to lay on its side. Graves and his passenger, Debra L. Philp, 56, of Ravenna, Ohio fell off the vehicle. Graves sustained injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Amserv. Philp was pronounced dead on scene by the Clearfield County Coroner. Neither was wearing safety equipment.
———
On July 15 at 1:14 a.m. on Sabula Lake Road/Kilmer Road in Sandy Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Ford Escape. Drug paraphernalia as found in the vehicle and a 40-year-old DuBois male was arrested for DUI. Investigation continues.
State Police at Punxsutawney
PSP is investigating a bad check incident that occurred on May 22 on Campbelltown Road in Brady Township. A known 20-year-old male and a female (age unknown), both of Punxsutawney, wrote a check out fo a 68-year-old Luthersburg male and it was later discovered that the checking account had insufficient funds. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On July 1 at 2:01 a.m. on the 2100 block of Benner Run Road in Rush Township, Centre County, a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Samuel W. Torres, 24, of Port Matilda was traveling east negotiating a right hand curve on a gravel forestry road when it lost control and struck a 2004 Dodge Dakota driven by Josh D. Bloom, 22, of Julian, which was a previously crashed vehicle. The Ford struck the Dodge in a sideswipe fashion. Bloom had already sustained serious injury and was still located inside the vehicle when the Ford struck it. Alcohol was suspected to be a factor in both crashes as well as excessive speed, given the winding gravel roadway. Bloom was transported to UPMC Altoona for suspected serious injury as a result of the initial crash by Moshannon Valley EMS. Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co. assisted on scene.