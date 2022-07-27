Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 1:13 a.m., a crash occurred on Allport Cutoff, Graham Township. Justin M. Lair, 35, of Morrisdale crested a hill on his motorcycle and struck a deer. Lair was thrown from his vehicle and suffered a suspected minor injury. Police were assisted on scene by Moshannon Valley EMS and Morris Township Fire Department.
———
On July 25 at 1:10 p.m., police investigated a trespass incident on a 54-year-old Grampian woman’s property on Pleasant Valley Road, Bradford Township.
———
On July 22 at 10:24 p.m., police responded to a domestic altercation on Railroad Street, Coalport Borough. It was reported that a 29-year-old Philipsburg man and 28-year-old Coalport woman subjecting each other to unwanted physical contact. Both parties were cited for harassment through the Magisterial District Judge’s office.
———
Sometime between June 1 and July 22, unknown suspect(s) entered a vacant residence and left trash throughout the residence on the 500-block of Railroad Street, Coalport Borough. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On July 22 at 1:02 p.m., a crash occurred on Lawton Street, Bigler Township. Franklin W. Kephart, 59, of Madera was driving when he crashed into utility lines, which broke a utility pole. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
———
On July 21 at 9:27 p.m., a crash occurred in the parking lot of the Bigler Minit Mart. Jaquavious M. Cotton, 29, of Griffin, Ga., pulled into the fuel island and for unknown reasons attempted to turn his vehicle around in the middle of the island. Cotton backed into one of the fuel pumps, then fled the scene on Route 322.
———
Police have been contacted by the Clearfield County Commissioners Office in reference to an iron bridge being damaged. Unknown suspect(s) removed pieces of steel from the bridge and fled the scene, sometime between April 1 and July 20. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On July 17 at 10:45 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-80 West, Pine Township. During the stop the driver, a 46-year-old Delran, N.J. man, was arrested for suspected driving under the influence. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On July 5 at 6:30 p.m., Paul M. Aurandt, 46, of Houtzdale continually yelled to another person to engage him in a physical fight on the 800-block of Teutonic Avenue, Decatur Township.
———
On July 3 at 6:40 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East at mile marker 124.6, Bradford Township. A driver crashed into and up an embankment at a crossover. The driver then left the area. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to this crash.
———
On May 26 at 8:16 p.m., David Klanish, 51, of Brisbin was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance on Brisbin Street, Houtzdale Borough. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On May 26 at 1:42 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop for a summary traffic violation on Spring Street, Woodward Township. Investigation revealed that the driver, Brian Mathews, 27, of Osceola Mills, was driving under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 9:52 a.m., a crash occurred on West Front Street at its intersection with River Road. Tracey A. Bowman, 65, of Woodland traveled through a steady red light and struck a vehicle driven by Jessica L.. Mann, 28, of Clearfield. Bowman suffered minor injuries to the arm.
———
On Saturday at 9:15 p.m., officers received a report of an incident which involved damage to a vehicle during a verbal altercation at Edgewood Apartment Complex. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Jeremy Comperatore, 32, of Curwensville was involved with a verbal altercation, with one of he victims being located in the parking lot of Edgewood. Comperatore ultimately became more agitated and punched the victim’s vehicle, causing damage to the door. Charges were filed for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
———
On July 22, officers received a report of a retail theft which had occurred on June 20 at 3:45 p.m. at Lowe’s. It was reported that an unknown man entered Lowe’s, stealing 19 rolls of copper wire worth a total of $1,951. The man then left the premises. Through investigation, the man was identified as Vasile Coste, 51, of Chicago, Ill., and it was discovered that Coste has numerous warrants for retail theft. A felony warrant has been obtained for Coste.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.