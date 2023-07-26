State Police at Ebensburg
On July 26 at 2:46 p.m. on the 900 block of Swartz Road in Chest Township, a 2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP driven by Michael P. Ault, 37, of Fllinton rolled over on its side to avoid hitting a deer. Ault was transported by Hastings Area Ambulance Assoc. to UPMC Altoona for suspected minor injuries.
State Police at Clearfield
On June 23 at 2:21 a.m. on I80 westbound in Lawrence Township, Kevin Gannon, 36, of Jacksonville, Fla. was arrested for DUI of alcohol. Charges are pending.
———
On May 23 at 7:05 p.m. on the 3200 block of Utahville Road in Beccaria Township, Sarah Shaffer, 20, of Glasgow was arrested for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop of a 2013 Jeep. Charges are pending.
———
On July 18 on Elm Street in Bigler Township, a 23-year-old Madera man had is online Roblox game hacked and numerous items associated with the game were stolen. The victim estimates these in game items totaled almost $3,000. It is unknown at this time who exactly hacked the victim’s account. The investigation continues.
———
On July 13 at 10:05 p.m. on Doc Welker Road in Bradford Township, a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Joshua M. Slifko, 18, of Ginter was traveling westbound near Goodrow Lane and was attempting to negotiate a right hand turn when a deer entered the roadway, causing the driver to swerve to the left, hit an embankment and come to a final rest. No injuries were reported.
———
On July 12 at 12:52 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 114.6 in Lawrence Township, a 2017 Lexus RX350 driven by Jiyan Chen, 30, of New York, N.Y. was traveling when a deer came onto the roadway. The driver was unable to avoid the deer and struck it. There were no injuries.
———
On July 24 at 9 p.m. on the 200 block of Bald Hill Road in Girard Township, PSP investigated an incident of harassment where David Kennedy, 25, of Hawk Run subjected a 22-year-old Hawk Run female to unwanted physical contact. Charges of harassment filed through District Court.
———
On July 18 at 5:34 p.m. on the 300 block of Empire Road in Morris Township, Angel Stutler, 41, of Clarksburg, W. Va. and Janet Barger,, 64, of Hawk Run got into a loud argument which turned physical at the Sheetz store. Their actions annoyed and alarmed nearby people. Both were cited with disorderly conduct through District Court.
———
On July 3 at 2:16 p.m. on Frog Hollow Road/Six Mile Road in Decatur Township, Michael Lowe, 60, of Hawk Run was found to be operating a 2003 Subaru Legacy while under the influence of a drug. Charges are pending blood results.
State Police at DuBois
On July 2 at 7:18 p.m. on Last Chance Lane/Wayne Road in WInslow Township, Jefferson County, Rachelle Ricketts, 28, of Clearfield was DUI of an uncontrolled substance while operating a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. Ricketts was arrested.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 18 at 8:24 a.m. on the 2800 block of Town Road in Newburg Borough, troopers arrived for issues between two females at the residence. While PSP were on scene, a woman arrived on scene and spoke with troopers. While engaging this female, troopers observed multiple indicators of suspected drug-related impairment and proceeded to conduct field sobriety tests at the scene. The 46-year-old Hastings female was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. The investigation is ongoing.