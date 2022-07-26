Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On July 18 at 8:50 p.m., a known man came to police for his Megan’s Law update and it was discovered that he was a day over his due date. The investigation continues.
———
On July 9 at 10:59 p.m., troopers investigated a report of a PFA violation on Kylertown Drifting Highway, Morris Township. Upon investigation, it was determined that a violation had occurred. The suspect, a 35-year-old Morrisdale woman, was taken into custody and arraigned without incident.
———
On July 8 at 11:20 a.m., a 40-year-old Philipsburg man entered a residence located on Hill Street, Chester Hill Borough after being served a no trespass order. The man was arrested for criminal trespass.
———
On July 8 at 1:40 a.m., police investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale involving a 36-year-old Houtzdale man as victim.
———
On June 9 at 6:33 p.m., police investigated a burglary which occurred on the 100-block of Church Street. A 345 Husqvarna Chainsaw and blue wooden wagon were stolen from the location. Charges are pending against Matthew Miles, 32, of Hawk Run.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On May 26 at 3:53 p.m., police investigated an incident of a stolen motor vehicle involving a 27-year-old Osceola Mills man as suspect on Logan Road, Decatur Township.
