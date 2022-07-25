On July 22 at 9:24 a.m. at Sheetz located at Clearfield Shawville Highway, officers conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot for an expired registration. Throughout the course of the investigation it was found that Anthony Anstead, 29, of Clearfield had multiple warrants through Clearfield Borough Police and was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. There were also numerous traffic violations. Case is pending lab results.
Officers received a report of a retail theft that had occurred at Lowe’s on June 22. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Jarrett Sloppy, 32, of Houtzdale entered Lowes, ultimately locating an air conditioner worth $750. Sloppy loaded the A/C unit onto a flatbed cart, exiting the store and failing to make any effort to pay for the item. Sloppy currently has active warrants and another warrant for felony retail theft has been obtained for his arrest.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 23 at 6:14 p.m. on Colonel Drake Highway/Burnside McGee Highway in Bell Township, Clearfield County, a known male driving a 2008 Saturn was stopped for a summary traffic violation. During the stop, a 49-year-old Coalport male was found to be in possession of illegal substances and related paraphernalia. He was also suspected of being DUI. Charges are pending.
On July 24 at 1:02 p.m. on state Route 555 in Benezette Township, Elk County, PSP Ridgway and PSP Emporium responded to a motorcycle crash on private property at the above location. The 74-year-old male operator sustained minor injuries and refused medical transportation. No charges filed.