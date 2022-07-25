Lawrence Township Police

On July 22 at 9:24 a.m. at Sheetz located at Clearfield Shawville Highway, officers conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot for an expired registration. Throughout the course of the investigation it was found that Anthony Anstead, 29, of Clearfield had multiple warrants through Clearfield Borough Police and was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. There were also numerous traffic violations. Case is pending lab results.

