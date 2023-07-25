State Police at Clearfield
On July 25 at 12:37 a.m. on the 100 block of Pebble Lane in Bradford Township, Jessica Rix, 42, of Clearfield, threatened to beat up the current 43-year-old wife of a male via Facebook Messenger over whether she was allowed to talk to her ex-husband. Charges of harassment were filed through District Court.
———
On May 23 at 11:55 a.m. on the 3200 block of Utahville Road in Beccaria Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Jeep driven by Bradley O’Donnell, 31, of Flinton. O’Donnell was placed in custody for suspicion of DUI/drugs. Following a search warrant for the vehicle, the operator and two passengers were charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
On July 12 at 3:35 p.m. on the 5600 block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a 55-year-old Allport female was told by a relative that the government was giving away free money. They were told to contact a person named Loretta Lynch on Facebook. After contacting Lynch, the female thought that by sending $1,500 in Apple gift cards to Lynch, she would receive a large sum of money. It turned out that Lynch was not a real government official and the female fell victim to an internet scam.
———
On July 22 at 2:33 p.m. on the 500 block of Laura Street in Chester Hill Borough, a female victim reported that her ex boyfriend has been withholding her property so that she has to communicate with him. A non traffic citation was filed against Cecil Chelgren, 48, of Columbia.
———
On July 8 at 8 p.m., Roy Ibberson, 26, of Osceola Mills, violated a PFA order against a 25-year-old Morrisdale woman.
———
On July 19 at 2:25 p.m. on Main Street/Banion Road in Bigler Township, during the course of an encounter with a male, Jesse Breeded, 34, of Madera provided a false name to troopers. Breeden was transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On July 18 at 2:14 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 127.8 in Graham Township, a 2019 Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by Luis M. Rivera, 55, of Bronx, N.Y., fell asleep while driving, left the right side of the roadway where it overturned multiple times. Rivera was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
———
On July 22 at 4:52 p.m. on U.S. Route 219/Mahaffey Grampian Highway in Penn Township, a 2022 Kia driven by Brendan D. Westover, 39, of Westover was traveling south negotiating a left curve when a bear entered the roadway. The Kia struck the bear, causing disabling damage. The bear was unable to be located at the scene. The driver was not injured.
———
On July 21 at 2:12 p.m. on West Presqueisle Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP received a report of a burglary of a 2.5-ton floor jack, box of garbage bags, roll of toilet paper, crescent ratchet set and a residential interior door belonging to a 58-year-old Philipsburg female.
———
Between July 21 and July 23 at Four Camps Road in Goshen Township, PSP received a report of an attempted burglary. An unknown individual attempted to access a camp in the area. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On July 16 at 9:36 a.m. on Miriam Street in Gulich Township, PSP responded for a report of a destroyed mailbox belonging to a 51-year-old Houtzdale man.
———
On June 12 at 11:22 a.m. on Main Street in Knox Township, following a report of a PFA violation, PSP were dispatched to the scene. Investigations are ongoing,
———
On July 22 at 4:50 a.m. on Troy Hawk Run Highway in Morris Township, PSP received a report of an assault that occurred in Morris Township. Further investigation revealed that Haley Monks, 23, of Philipsburg assaulted a 20-year-old Philipsburg female at a party. The victim sustained multiple injuries and was treated at a local hospital. Monks was charged with simple assault and harassment and lodged in Clearfield County Jail pending her arraignment.
———
On July 22 at 3:20 p.m. on Turnpike Avenue in Clearfield Borough, Gerald Robison, 46, of Grampian threw his cell phone off the floor which then struck a member of nursing staff at Penn Highlands Clearfield. Robison will be cited with harassment through District Court.
———
On July 22 at 8:43 a.m. on First Street in Grampian Borough, PSP responded for the report of an active domestic incident. Physical contact was reported between Gerald Robison, 46, of Grampian and a 72-year-old Grampian female. Robison will be cited for harassment through District Court.
———
Between July 15 and July 22 at 11:44 a.m. on the 1300 block of Veterans Street in Gulich Township, an unknown individual unlawfully entered a garage and stole two Husqvarna chainsaws and six car batteries. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP.
———
On July 20 at 4:30 p.m. on Water Alley at Hale Street and Curtin Street in Osceola Mills, a mini bike was traveling on Water Alley from Hale Street and was attempting to turn around and baked into a 2023 Coleman. The operator of the mini bike was knocked down and became entrapped and was helped to his feet the owner of the Coleman before leaving the scene.
State Police at Rockview
Between July 22 and July 23 on State Street in Rush Township, an unknown person(s) removed a 1987 Black Yamoto ATV from a 36-year-old Sandy Ridge man’s property. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On July 23 at 9:29 p.m. on state Route 350/Tyrone Pike in Rush Township, a 2015 Chevrolet Silvardo was traveling southbound when a tree fell across the roadway. The truck struck the tree, causing the windshield to break and other front-edge damage. The treen then rode over the truck and struck the RV trailer it was hauling. There were no injuries.