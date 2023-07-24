Clearfield Regional Police
On July 23 at 4 a.m. at Hyde UniMart, police were dispatched for an alarm. Police observed the front door was smashed and items were taken from the store. CRPD is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact police.
———
On July 23 around 7:41 p.m. on the 300 block of E. Cherry Street, police were dispatched for a physical domestic between one male and one female. The male reportedly grabbed the female by the throat. CRPD arrived on scene and spoke with the female. Police learned that the male threatened the female with a firearm and made threats to harm her with the firearm prior to police arrival. The male was taken into custody and placed in Clearfield County Jail.
———
On July 22 at 7:35 p.m.on Village Road, police arrived to assist fire and EMS personnel with a male who rolled over a riding lawn mower and was stuck underneath. Police assisted in lifting the mower off of the male and with lifting the male out of the ditch he had slid into. Police then turned him over to the care of Clearfield EMS.
———
On July 22 at 8:37 p.m. on Krebs Highway, police responded to a residence for a domestic. The investigation revealed that during the argument, Eric Blake, 52, of Clearfield, had thrown a multi-tool, striking a 53-year-old Clearfield woman in the face. A citation for harassment is pending.
———
On July 21 at 11:11 p.m. on Nelson Road, CRPD was disptached for a male acting disorderly. Police arrived and determined the male was having a mental breakdown and police transported him to Penn Highlands Clearfield to receive mental health treatment.
———
On July 20 at 4:13 p.m. on the 1000 block of Park Avenue Extension, CRPD was dispatched for a reported deomestic. James Wilt, 40, of Clearfield allegedly choked and assaulted an individual during an altercation that took place. Wilt was found to be intoxicated and is currently on probation. Wilt was taken into custody and housed at Clearfield County Jail on a probation detainer. Charges have been filed for strangulation, assault and other related offenses.
———
On July 20 at 11:34 a.m. on E. Locust Street, police responded for a report of an assault. The investigation revealed evidence that Preston Dotts, 24, of Clearfield had entered the residence and then engaged in a physical altercation with another male, causing injury, and left. Dotts later surrendered to officers without further incident. Charges of criminal trespass and simple assault are epending.
State Police at DuBois
On July 23 at 5:23 p.m. on Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, a lost credit card was picked up by a 41-year-old Penfield male in the parking lot of the location, and then proceeded to use the credit card to purchase items from inside of the store. Charges are pending in District Court 46-3-01.