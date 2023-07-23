State Police at Clearfield
Between June 30 and July 13 on Jury Street in Bradford Township, unknown individual(s) unlawfully entered a garage and removed a red/black Snap-On car scanner valued at $7,500 belonging to a 48-year-old Clearfield male. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On July 14 at 1:10 p.m. on the 900 block of Smay Road in Pike Township, Clyde Smay, 62, of Curwensville prevented a 46-year-old male internet service repair man of Lucernemines from leaving his residence due to not completing the requested work. During the altercation, May obtained a firearm and allegedly made threats. Through investigation it was learned that Smay was a felon not to possess a firearm. Stay was taken into custody without incident and housed in Clearfield County Jail.
———
Between July 16 and July 17 on French Street in Osceola Mills, an unknown person(s) caused damage to the left side window of a vehicle owned by a 55-year-old Osceola Mills male with an unknown blunt object.
———
On July 20 at 1:29 p.m. on the 4800 block of Curwensville Grampian Highway in Pike Township, an unknown person(s) damaged a lock and trim on the door of an RV owned by an 86-year-old Curwensville male. The RV was parked along Anderson Creek.
State Police at DuBois
On July 20 at 9:10 p.m. on state Route 153/State Park Road in Huston Township, a 2006 Chrysler Town & County was traveling north. A tree had fallen across the roadway during a torrential rain storm. The vehicle struck the tree resulting in minor damage. Penfield Vol. Fire Co. assisted on scene.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Between Dec. 22, 2022 and July 12, 2023, a burglary occurred at a camp located in Bell Township, Clearfield County. A 19-inch flat screen TV, box of 12-gauge shotgun shells, 30-30 ammunition, misc. bottles of cleaners, first aid kit, pots and pans, blankets, spot lights, hand tools and hardware, water jet pump, five gallons of heating fuel, two electric drills, one circular saw were stolen from a 77-year-old male of New Brighton. A shed door was also damaged. Anyone with information should contact PSP Punxsutawney.