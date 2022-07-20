Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 10:30 a.m., officers received reports of a retail theft by under ringing from Walmart. Throughout the course of the investigation, Gina Heichel, 50, of Lecontes Mills was found to have committed retail theft by under ringing on 37 different transactions ultimately stealing 85 items. Charges have been filed against Heichel, pending preliminary hearing.
———
On Monday, police received a fraud report. An amount of money was given to a victim by an outside source, who then wanted repaid via Walmart gift cards. The victim found this suspicious and made a report.
———
On July 14, police received several calls regarding the use of counterfeit bills in the area. This incident is under investigation.
———
On July 7, police were called to an out of control woman/physical domestic at a residence on Highview Road. It was reported that Mackenzie Thomas, 28, had pushed her grandmother to the ground, causing minor injury. Thomas was taken into custody by police and placed into the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of charges.
———
In a report dated June 21 at 9 a.m., it was revealed charges have been filed against a Clearfield woman for passing a bad check at a local business.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On July 11 at 6:15 p.m., a traffic violation was observed on the 2000-block of Rich Highway, Sandy Township. Upon contact with Katriel Vargas, 18, of Wilmington, Del., an odor of marijuana was detected from the vehicle. This investigation continues.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at 10:39 a.m., troopers investigated a report of identity theft relating to fraudulent unemployment claims filed in the name of a 55-year-old Cherry Tree woman.
———
On Monday between 1:30-2 a.m., unknown suspect(s) attempted to gain entry into a residential property located along Stiffler Hill Road, Burnside Township.
———
On July 16 at 12:05 a.m., police investigated a one vehicle crash on Ridge Road, Burnside Township. Charges are pending toxicology results.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.