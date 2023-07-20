Clearfield Regional Police
Police were contacted about a male in the dumpster at Dollar General located at Rockton Mountain Highway. Officers arrived on scene and observed one male exit the dumpster. It was determined that the male did have active warrants and officers took the male into custody. He was then taken to Clearfield County Jail on the warrants.
State Police at Clearfield
On July 2 at 4:57 p.m. on Main Street in Knox Township, PSP responded to the report of a domestic disturbance. The victim was an 84-year-old New Millport male. A 59-year-old New Millport male was charged with assault. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On July 5 at 12:33 a.m. on Old Turnpike Road in Morris Township, PSP responded for a reported theft of 500 bricks stolen from a 62-year-old Allport man from his driveway. The victim had no suspects and no solid time frame from when the theft occurred.
———
On July 8 at 8:40 p.m. on the 3500 bock of Morrisdale Allport Highway, Roy Ibberson, 26, of Osceola Mills was located walking in the middle of the roadway and walking toward the crest of a hill at dusk. Ibberson was highly intoxicated while carrying a 1-year-old female child of Morrisdale. He was also walking barefoot. When encountered by police and while being taken into custody, Ibberson resisted arrest. Ibberson was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other charges.
———
On July 16 at 3:55 p.m. on Quehanna Highway in Covington Township, a 1996 Ford Mustang driven by Tanner J. Driskel, 23, of Loretto was traveling south, left the right side of the roadway, when the driver attempted to steer the vehicle back onto the roadway, the driver lost control and traveled off of the left side of the roadway and struck trees. Driskel then fled the scene. He was located a short time later and found to be DUI of alcohol when he crashed his vehicle. He was not injured. He was charged with DUI and multiple summary offenses.
———
On June 29 on Drane Highway/First Street in Decatur Township, Matthew Wisor, 29, of Osceola Mills was accused of stealing a 2016 Suzuki RM85 dirt bike from a 15-year-old Philipsburg male. Wisor was found to be in possession of the stolen dirt bike after a vehicle pursuit on June 30. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Wisor. Anyone with information on Wisor’s location should contact PSP Clearfield.
State Police at Rockview
On June 29 at 8:17 p.m. on the 100 block of Walnut Street in Rush Township, PSP received a report of a PFA violation via Facebook against a 23-year-old female victim. Charges were prepared and filed against Christopher Wilson, 24, of Tyrone for the violation.
———
On June 21 PSP received a report for an Amazon scam. A total of $690 was drawn from a bank account belonging to a 22-year-old Osceola Mills male. The investigation is ongoing.