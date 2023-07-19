State Police at Clearfield
PSP responded to a report of a PREA investigation at SCI Houtzdale that occurred between Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, 2022.
———
On July 12 at 11:12 p.m. on state Route 53/Walton Street in Decatur Township, a 2002 Toyota Corolla driven by Franja J. Esih, 19, of Osceola Mills, was traveling south at a suspected high rate of speed lost control of the vehicle. The Toyota spun 180 degrees before hitting an embankment and overturning onto its passenger side. There were no injuries. Assisting PSP on scene was Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. and EMS and Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills.
———
On July 16 at 7:37 p.m. on the 100 block of Spring Street in Houtzdale Borough, PSP received a report of theft. A 59-year-old Houtzdale woman said she sent what she believed was a known male $350 over Facebook for a hot tub. It was later revealed that the hot tub listing was a scam. PSP reminds citizens to avoid any business/personal transactions over the internet with unknow/unverified entities.
———
On July 17 at 2:11 p.m. on state Route 253/Viola Pike in Gulich Township, a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling north on state Route 253 at a suspected high rate of speed, lost control, struck a construction sign, continued traveling off the roadway, hit a culvert with its driver side tire and struck a tree with its rear passenger side, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver, Paige M. Krepps, 26, of Coalport, was not injured. Assisting PSP on scene were Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. and Moshannon Valley EMS.
———
On July 17 at 5:30 a.m. on Henrietta Street in Chester Hill Borough, a report of a stolen motorcycle was reported to PSP. An unknown person stole a Harley Davidson motorcycle from a 37-year-old male’s residence, and was later found at 8:30 a.m. by a passerby in a wooded area near Chester Hill Commons apartments. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On July 17 at 11:48 a.m. PSP received a report of criminal mischief at Hi-Way Pizza, 915 Walton St. in Chester Hill Borough. It was revealed that an unknown person fired a single round from a firearm into the restaurant and damaged a window. No one was present at the time it is believed to have occurred in the early morning hours of July 17. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield and reference 2023-941659.
———
On July 17 at 1:59 p.m. on the 1100 block of Main Street in Cooper Township, PSP received a report of a physical harassment that occurred in Winburne. A known 54-year-old Smithmill female was shoved by David Bressler, 52, of Winburne while trying to retrieve property belonging to her. A non-traffic citation charging Bressler with physical harassment was filed in District Court.
———
On July 15 at 12:50 a.m. on Younkin Drive in Beccaria Township, several individuals were involved in physical altercation. After the altercation a 19-year-old Tyrone male victim and 26-year-old Tyrone female left their vehicle on Youngkin Drive and the remaining individuals on scene vandalized it. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against a 17-year-old Colver male and another male.
———
On July 18 at 4:56 a.m. on Powell Street in Morris Township, PSP received a report of a theft of a Go Pro camera Hero from Hawk Run. The 45-year-old Hawk Run male related that he had ordered the item online sometime in the beginning of June. The package was shown to be delivered to the address on June 15 and was removed from the mail box by an unknown person(s). Investigation is ongoing.