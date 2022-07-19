Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 5:51 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East near mile marker 135.8, Cooper Township. Rachel M. Korchak, 21, of DuBois was driving during a sudden heavy torrential rain and lost control, striking multiple trees roadside. No injuries were reported.
On Saturday at 10:27 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a physical altercation. Upon investigation, a 28-year-old Coalport man was cited with harassment for an incident involving a 27-year-old Coalport woman as victim on Hickory Street, Coalport Borough.
On Saturday at 10:24 p.m., Tommy Eugene Kougher, 31, of Coalport struck a 44-year-old Beccaria man on the 1500-block of Veterans Street, Gulich Township.
On July 14 at 12:12 a.m., criminal theft charges have been filed against Kathy Wilder, 65, of Sandy Ridge for selling a trailer and tractor without permission of the owner, a 74-year-old Morrisdale man.
On July 14 at 3:13 a.m., a crash occurred on Rolling Stone Road near the intersection of Sportsman’s Road, Covington Township. Tiffany M. Norris, 31, of Frenchville was driving when she veered off the highway and then veered into the oncoming lane, crossing the roadway and hitting a utility pole and a tree. Norris was not injured.
On July 10 at 1:03 p.m., troopers responded to a report of suspected found drugs on Kylertown Drifting Highway, Morris Township. The items were seized pending further information.
On July 1 at 12:55 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation on Fifth Street, Woodward Township. Gerald Hopkins, 36, of Uniontown appeared to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On July 14 at 3 p.m. on Bell Run Road in Penn Township, PSP responded to a report of a theft. Prescription pills and a pill bottle were stolen from an 80-year-old Grampian male.
On July 11 at 2:02 p.m. on the 400-block of Lower Hollow Road in Boggs Township, a while male entered several vacant residences and removed copper wiring valued at $300. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On June 28 at 8:15 p.m. on North Front Street in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a report of harassment and criminal mischief. The victim was an 18-year-old Munson female. Investigation is ongoing.
On July 14 at 11:30 p.m. on Wellers Circle in Decatur Township, police investigated a theft from motor vehicle. An unknown person removed a pocket knife from inside a 2008 Nissan Sentra before fleeing the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Between May 31 and June 30, PSP were dispatched to report of a theft of a Ford catalytic converter off of a F150 valued at $150. Investigation continues. The victim is a 65-year-old Durham, N.C. male.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On July 15 at 11:09 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 148.1 in Snow Shoe Township, a 2020 Peterbilt 389 driven by Johnnie D. Webber, 42, of Grampian, began to drift off the southern side of the roadway, left the roadway, re-entered and traveled northwest across the left westbound lane. The driver attempted to correct the path of travel and began a sideways skid, overturning onto the passenger side. The truck then slid a short distance. There were no injuries.
On July 11 at 2:55 p.m. on I80 Eastbound in Snow Shoe Township, PSP invitiated a traffic stop on a U-Haul. The passenger in the truck was in possession of marijuana.
On July 11 at 1:41 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop resulting in driving under the influence charges against Joseph Lucas, 30, of Philipsburg on Railroad Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Charges are pending BAC lab results.
On June 29 at 7:30 a.m., police received a report of a 17-year-old Philipsburg boy punching a dent in the side of a 32-year-old Philipsburg man’s parked vehicle which happened the day before in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.