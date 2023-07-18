Clearfield Regional Police
On July 17 at 4:06 p.m. on Interstate 80 off ramp at mile marker 120/Z.H. Confair Memorial Highway west of Clearfield Shawville Highway, , a 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by Helen L. Fink, 60, of New Millport, was stopped at the stop sign at the end of the ramp when a 2020 Honda Civic driven by Antoine S. Maree, 28, of Glen Gardner, N.J. struck the rear of the Jeep. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
———
On June 20 at 8:35 p.m. at Old Croft Fruit Market on Clearfield Curwensville Highway, police located a male passed out on a motorcycle. Upon making contact with the male, Samuel Patinka, 48, of Philipsburg, was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of Patinka’s belongings resulted in the seizure of a controlled substance and numerous articles of drug paraphernalia. Upon receiving lab results, charges have been filed for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and related traffic offenses.
State Police at Clearfield
On June 17 at 11:57 p.m. on Saint Agnes Drive in Morris Township, Timothy Cartwright, 62, of Morrisdale was found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a 2022 Yamaha ATV on a state highway. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On July 4 at 5:54 p.m. on Valley Road/Trout Street in Cooper Township, Donald Yontosh Sr., 74, of Morrisdale was found to be operating a 2006 Dodge while under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
———
On July 8 at 9:43 p.m. on Lowes Hill Road in Morris Township, PSP responded for the report of a domestic incident. A 57-year-old male and 43-year-old female, both of Munson, were cited with harassment through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On June 14 at SCI Houtzdale, PSP responded for a PREA investigation, which is ongoing.
———
On July 13 at 2:26 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 114.8, a 2001 Volvo truck tractor driven by Jonas Ramanauskas, 61, of Jackson, N.J. and a 2017 Ford E450 driven by Aric A. Beckwith, 26, of Altoona, were traveling eastbound in Lawrence Township. The Volvo was in the let lane while passing the Ford when for unknown reasons the truck began to merge into the left lane before getting completely past the Ford. The Volvo moved into the right hand lane and the Ford moved onto the shoulder to avoid a collision. The Volvo had brief contact with Ford, and the Ford moved off the shoulder of the roadway and impacted a road sign. The Volvo continued east and the Ford stopped in the grass on the shoulder of the roadway.
———
On July 14 at 5:52 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 123 in Bradford Township, a 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by Herbert Schumann, 37, of Sheffield failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway and struck an embankment in the median. The Nissan overturned multiple times before coming to rest in the median. Schumann was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by mechanical means. He was flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment. Also assisting was Clearfield EMS.
———
On July 15 at 8:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Reed Street in Brisbin Borough, PSP made contact with James Klingler, 35, of Brisbin, who was warned numerous times to stop yelling and swearing outside of his residence where there are many neighbors. Klingler was charged with disorderly conduct through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On July 16 at 1:06 a.m. on the 2300 block of Old Erie Pike in Decatur Township, PSP followed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and observed the vehicle spin 180 degrees into a ditch. Jennifer Smith, 28, of Philipsburg, and Ryan Smith, 31, of Phililpsburg, fled the vehicle on foot, leaving a 5-year-old female child unattended in the vehicle. The vehicle was seized for a search warrant. Charges of endangering the welfare of a child are pending.
———
On July 16 at 8:23 p.m. on the 700 block of Nelson Road in Graham Township, PSP received a report of an active trespass. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with Alisha Marie Shoffner, 40, of Morrisdale, who upon further investigation, provided a false identity to troopers. The unknown female’s identity was discovered, and it was revealed that Shoffner was wanted on previous warrants. A criminal complaint was filed by PSP with providing a false ID to law enforcement and criminal trespass.
State Police at DuBois
On July 5 at 8:12 p.m. on Quarry Avenue/McLane Street in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven by Christina Borrero, 40, of DuBois. Borrero and her passenger, Eric Zmitravich, 41, of DuBois were in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia. After transporting Borrero to PSU DuBois, a female officer was requested for a search of Borrero’s person. Borrero was in possessino of methamphetamine and gabapentin pills. Charges to be filed through District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Punxustawney
On July 16 at 12:45 a.m. on state Route 36/Colonel Drake Highway in Bell Township, a 2018 Dodge Journey driven by Amanda L. Ferguson, 29, of Colver, was driving southbound and while negotiating a right curve in the roadway struck a large tree branch that had fallen across both travel lanes. The vehicle struck the tree branch and sustained disabling damage, and proceeded southbound before striking a guide rail and coming to a final rest. There were no injuries. PSP were assisted on scene by Community Vol. Fire Dept. fo Mahaffey.
State Police at Ebensburg
On July 16 at 6:45 p.m. on the 1200 block of Deveaux Street in West Carroll Township, Cambria County, a 2003 Harley Davidson driven by Brian Davis, 54, of Northern Cambria male was traveling westbound and failed to negotiate a right curve, crossed over the double yellow lines, and struck a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 26-year-old Altoona male. Davis received critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at Miners Medical Center in Hastings. Davis was not utilizing a helmet at the time of the crash. Assisting PSP on scene were members of Spangler Fire and Rescue and Ebensburg EMS.