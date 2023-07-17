Clearfield Regional Police
On July 15 on Bigler Avenue/Daisy Street, police were dispatched to a business at 11:18 p.m. for a suspicious person shining a flashlight into a door. The female, Connie Knepp, took off running and was located by police shortly after. Knepp consented to a search of her backpack and methamphetamine was located. Charges filed through District Court.
On July 16 at 11 a.m. on High Street, police investigated a theft of services where several bags of garbage were left in a roll-off dumpster without the renter’s permission. Information is still being collected at this time.
On July 16 at 8:24 a.m. on Bigler Avenue, police responded for a report of a male and female fighting over a cell phone. The investigation revealed evidence that the incident was physical in nature. Citations are pending against the male.
On July 15 at 8 a.m. on S. 4th Street in Clearfield Borough, police received a report of a hit-and-run. A grey Subaru WRX was struck while parked between 9 p.m. on July 14 atn 8 a.m. on July 15. Anyone with information should call Clearfield Regional Police.
State Police at DuBois
On July 9 at 8:03 a.m. on Tannery Row Road in Sandy Township, Anton Pye, 27, of Brooklyn, N.Y. was observed making summary traffic violations and a traffic stop was attempted. Pye fled at a high rate of speed before being apprehended by pursuing officers. Pye was discovered to be wanted out of New Jersey for theft/fraud charges. The warrant was confirmed, and arrest prior to requisition charges were filed to detain Pye in jail, awaiting extradition.