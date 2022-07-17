State Police at DuBois
On July 14 at 5:26 p.m. on Stiffler Hill Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, troopers responded for a report of harassment. PSP is investigating.
———
On July 12 at 4:03 p.m. on state Route 36/Colonel Drake Highway, a 2019 Kenworth Northwest T800W was traveling north when the 14-foot 10-inch load struck the Verizon utility line, causing it to split. The tractor trailer did not sustain damage as a result, however the load sustained minimal damage from the utility line. No injuries occurred. Verizon was contacted approximately 5:32 p.m. and arrived on scene for repairs. The operator was found to not be at fault for this crash because his load is lower than the height the utility line should have been. There were no road closures as a result of the crash.
State Police at Rockview
On July 13 at 9:01 a.m. on I80 westbound in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, PSP initiated a traffic stop and determined the driver, Megan Conklin, 38, of Grassflat was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.
———
On July 13 at 7:45 a.m. on I80 eastbound in Snow Shoe, Centre County, PSP initiated a traffic stop for traffic violations. The operator was in possession of a small amount of marijuana.