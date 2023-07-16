State Police at Clearfield
On July 9 at 9:29 a.m. on Pumpkin Hollow Road in Decatur Township, a white male juvenile, age 16, was reported missing by family members. The juvenile is 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt. His last known location was 112 Curtin St. in Osceola Mills. He is currently classified as a missing person and anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact PSP.
On May 20 at 2:02 a.m. on the 700 block of Viola Pike in Gulich Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2003 Saturn driven by Diane Furrevig, 61, of Houtzdale, who appeared to be impaired. She was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges filed through District Judge James Glass’ office.
On June 16 at 2:15 a.m. on the 400 block of Frog Hollow Road in Decatur Township, PSP investigated a theft of go-carts and tools owned by a 38-year-old Osceola Mills man. It was determined that Christopher Williams, 34, of Philpsburg stole all of the items, which were located and returned to the owner. Charges are pending.
On July 9 at 10:44 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 126 in Bradford Township, 2023 Pierce fire apparatus merged in front of a 1999 Freightliner Long-Conventional XL in the right lane. Due to backed up traffic caused by a secondary collision, the fire truck slowed down upon merging. The Freightliner was unable to slow down and attempted to move into the left lane; however, the back trailer tires sideswiped the fire truck. There was cosmetic damage to both vehicles. No injuries.
On July 7 at 2:23 p.m. on Good Street in Houtzdale Borough, PSP were called for a report of a theft by forgery against a 76-year-old Madera male victim. Investigation continues.
On July 4 at 4:37 a.m. on the 3000 block of Six Mile Road in Decatur Township, Hanna Fyock, 23, of Philipsburg was observed highly intoxicated outside of an 81-year-old female victim’s residence in Philipsburg. Fyock punched the victim’s window, causing damage. Fyock was cited for criminal mischief and public intoxication at District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office.
On July 16 at 12:50 a.m. on the 2000 block of Spring Street in Decatur Township, Vincent Surkovic, 43, of Osceola Mills was found to be operating a 1998 Plymouth Neon while under the influence of alcohol. Charges filed through District Court.
On July 13 at 12:16 a.m. on the 500 block of State Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP responded to the Dollar General store where Kimberly Ibberson, 59, of Olanta attempted to take $25.37 in merchandise from the store. She was charged through District Court 46-3-02.
On July 10 at 7:29 p.m. on Green Acre Road in Bigler Township, Anthony Quinn, 48, of Ramey ignited large quantities of tannerite. The explosions were heard miles away, and numerous complaints were received Quinn was charged with disorderly conduct through District Court 46-3-04.
On June 26 at 12:51 a.m. on Bills Road/Stoney Lane in Girard Township, PSP responded to the report of a suicide attempt.
Between June 28 and July 5 on the 2300 block of Belsena Road in Bigler Township, unknown person(s) damaged the locking mechanism in a door at the residence by attempting to kick it in. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
On June 24 at 4:35 p.m. on Pinetop Road in Bradford Township, PSP took the report of an identity theft after the 51-year-old Woodland victim discovered fraudulent charges on his AT&T phone account.
On June 25 at 2:44 p.m. on Spring Street in Houtzdale Borough, PSP responded for the report of a burglary of a Cub Cadet riding mower, aluminum wheels and steel wheels.
On July 8 at 8 p.m. on state Route 53/Morrisdale Allport Highway near Oak Grove Road, a GMC Terrain driven by Nevaeha Sabol, 21, of Morrisdale was traveling north and a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gary P. Sabol, 66, of Morrisdale came up behind her and rear-ended it before fleeing the scene headed north.
State Police at DuBois
On July 4 at 10:12 p.m. on State Park Road in Huston Township, PSP received a call regarding a domestic altercation. During investigation it became apparent that both parties became involved in a verbal altercation regarding personal issues that subsequently became physical. Charges for summary harassment filed against a 20-year-old female and 23-year-old old male, both of Penfield.
On June 17 at 12:14 a.m. on the 1800 block of Rich Highway in Sandy Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jeffery Knepp, 34, of Clearfield. It was determined that Knepp was DUI of alcohol. Investigation continues.