Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Thursday at 11:32 p.m., police responded to Lowe’s for a report of a 12-year-old autistic girl who had ran from her mother’s vehicle while in the parking lot. Officers searched the area with the assistance of Clearfield Borough Police Department, PSP, Lawrence Township Fire Department, and Elkland Search and Rescue. The girl was eventually located at the intersection of Clearfield Shawville Highway and Industrial Park Road.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

