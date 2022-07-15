Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 11:32 p.m., police responded to Lowe’s for a report of a 12-year-old autistic girl who had ran from her mother’s vehicle while in the parking lot. Officers searched the area with the assistance of Clearfield Borough Police Department, PSP, Lawrence Township Fire Department, and Elkland Search and Rescue. The girl was eventually located at the intersection of Clearfield Shawville Highway and Industrial Park Road.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.