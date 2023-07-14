Clearfield Regional Police
Officers were dispatched Wednesday evening to a two-vehicle crash on the 400 block of East Market Street in Clearfield. Officers observed a man sitting on the side of the road and a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle. While speaking with the man officers suspected alcohol impairment. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for medical treatment. While at the hospital he consented to a legal blood draw.
Upon his release from the hospital, the man was transported to the Clearfield County Jail because of a suspected DUI crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Officers responded to a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Route 322 in Lawrence Township. Mary L. Price, 80 of Woodland became dizzy and passed out while operating her 2015 Subaru Outback causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and impact a wooden fence and a gas meter.
She was transported to the hospital to be evaluated. A passenger, Daniel Price, 60, of Woodland was not injured.
Sandy Township Police
July 11
A tractor trailer driver was asleep in his vehicle in the Pilot parking lot when he felt a crash into the front of his truck. The truck that hit him fled the scene. Serious damage was done to the man’s truck.
A truck was driving on Mt. Run Road, when it got caught up in low hanging electrical lines. The fire department an electric company were able to free the truck from the wires. No injuries were reported.
False alarm at Lendmark
July 12
A man reported misplacing a wallet at the Treasure Lake post office.
Officers assisted in gaining access to a Time to Bid Road residence for a fall patient.
Officers received a report of a tree on a vehicle that was being driven by 75 year old woman in Treasure Lake. Severe damage and moderate injuries reported.
A disturbance was reported at a Cliperton Ct. in Treasure Lake when a 48-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife got into an argument over the man’s 36 year old girlfriend living at the home. Officers handled the situation without incident.
July 13
A Greenwood Road woman reported her neighbor’s dog has been home alone for 24 hours and was concerned for the animal’s well being. Officers handled the situation without incident.