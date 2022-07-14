Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 11:09 a.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on I-80 near mile marker 126, Graham Township. Michael Larney, 69, of Belvidere, N.J. fell asleep behind the whee. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, however, a passenger who was also wearing a seat belt sustained minor injuries.
On Sunday at 4:41 a.m., police found a female driver passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle at the Bigler Minit Mart, Woodland Bigler Highway, Bradford Township. The driver was determined to be impaired and submitted to a chemical blood test. Charges are pending the chemical blood test.
On July 7 at 9:34 p.m., police were dispatched to Walnut Street, Curwensville Borough for a domestic dispute. Jeremiah Shoop, 42, of Grampian was cited with harassment for pushing a 30-year-old Grampian woman and cutting the woman’s hair with scissors. Charges are pending at this time.
On July 3 at 9:30 p.m., Corey Wolford, 51, of Philipsburg and Julie Anderson, 52, of Philipsburg took a firearm from a 56-year-old Woodland man on the 1500-block of Gray Hollow Road, Morris Township. On July 11, both Wolford and Anderson were taken into custody based on a felony arrest warrant. Both parties were arraigned and unable to post bail.
On July 2 at 11:01 p.m., Kenneth Flood, 66, of Allport was stopped for a traffic violation on Winburne Road, Cooper Township. Flood was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed through District Court.
On June 29, police investigated a theft from Country Garden Six Pack, North Front Street, Decatur Township. During the course of this crime, an employee, identified as Aaron Shaw, 32, of Philipsburg, stole money from a cash register and fled out the back door. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On June 3 at 1:56 p.m., Allen Root, 37, of Woodland was found to be driving while under the influence of a drug and in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop along Chestnut Street, Rush Township, Centre County. Charges are pending blood results.
On April 21, police investigated fraudulent charges on a debit card on the 2400-block of Bilger’s Rocks Road, Pike Township. The investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., a crash occurred in the Walmart parking lot. Rodney B. Bloom, 72, of Olanta backed into a parking space, striking the side rear passenger door of another vehicle. Bloom left the scene and contact was made at a later time. There were no injuries.
On July 8 at 7 a.m., officers received a report of numerous retail thefts, which were to have occurred between April 9 and June 2. Through the course of the investigation, it was confirmed that David Kronenwetter, 59, of Clearfield entered the establishment of Walmart on eight different occasions. Kronenwetter was found to under-ring 40 different items through seven of the transactions, resulting in $841.66 of stolen property. On the eighth attempt, a Walmart associate intervened during the transaction. Charges filed on Kronenwetter for retail theft and receiving stolen property.
Curwensville Borough
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 3 at 1:52 a.m., a 25-year-old Morrisdale man was stopped for a summary traffic violation on East Main Street, Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. The man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Bernard E. Hetrick’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
On May 24 at 10:30 a.m., an incident of theft by deception occurred on Market Street, Reade Township, Cambria County. A 71-year-old Fallentimber woman received an email allegedly from Amazon.com indicating an item she was to have bought needed to be refunded before it could be shipped. The woman provided the scammer with her bank account info and $4,718 were withdrawn before the woman realized it was a scam.
State Police at Rockview
On July 7, police investigated an unfounded harassment incident on North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.