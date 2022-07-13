Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

Between May 20-26, police received report of a suspected neglect of a care dependent person, identified as a 84-year-old Snow Shoe woman, on the 500-block of East Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Police are currently investigating, and the case currently awaits filing of charges.

