State Police at Ebensburg
On July 9 at 8:04 p.m. on Philadelphia Avenue/Craword Avenue in Northern Cambria Borough, PSP responded to an erratic driver complaint. A witness observed a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Scott Mulligan, 56, of Northern Cambria driving erratically and side swipe other vehicles. The victim was a 50-year-old Cherry Tree male. The truck then left the scene. Mulligan was found to be highly intoxicated. Charges filed at District Court 47-3-05.
———
On July 9 at 3:14 a.m. on Campbell Avenue/39th Street in Northern Cambria Borough, PSP responded for a physical altercation between two females. Jasmyne Wilbur, 20, of Clearfield and Mckenzie Watson, 22, of Cherry Tree were cited for harassment.
State Police at DuBois
PSP investigated an indecent assault incident that allegedly occurred on N. Jared Street in DuBois City approximately 30 years ago.
———
On May 6 at 1:07 a.m. on Rockton Mountain Highway in Union Township, PSP investigated an incident where Kieren Kephart, 26, of Allport was kicked out of the establishment and refused to leave. Kephart then drove her vehicle around the building and onto the roadway under the influence of alcoholic beverages. Kephart then returned to the bar and kicked at the doorway. Investigation continues.
———
On May 27 on Bottom Road/Laurel Ridge Road in Union Township, PSP investigated a report of a stolen Spypoint Trail Camera. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 2 at 1:37 a.m. on Ridge Road in Burnside Township,, troopers attempted to stop a Chevrolet S10 after observing a known male operating a vehicle without a valid license. The known male fled on foot and controlled substances were observed in plain view inside the vehicle. Investigation continues.