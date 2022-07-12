Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 2:27 p.m., an instance of trespassing occurred as two men were observed on a property on the 400-block of Lower Hollow Road, Boggs Township. The criminal trespass suspects fled the scene.
———
On July 7 at 12:26 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 West near the 123 mile marker. Melissa S. Cartwright, 48, of Clearfield traveled through lane restriction cones and struck the back of a trash truck that was stationary roadside. Cartwright sustained serious injuries and was flown to Altoona Hospital.
———
On July 6 at 6:40 a.m., a 58-year-old Wallaceton man sent suspect(s) $4,000 in gift cards for what he thought was a person who was going to come live with him.
———
On July 6 at 4:08 p.m., drug paraphernalia was found on the 100-block of Company Row Road, Boggs Township.
———
On July 5 at 4 p.m., Joseph Gregory, 29, of Winburne trespassed a garage on the 400-block of Decatur Street, Chester Hill Borough.
———
On July 5 at 2:30 p.m., Tracy Lee Brumbaugh, 52, of Houtzdale yelled at a 37-year-old Houtzdale woman on the 800-block of Teutonic Avenue, Decatur Township.
———
On July 5, an act of identity theft occurred as a 61-year-old Hawk Run man had two separate bank accounts opened fraudulently in his name by unknown suspect(s).
———
On July 1 at 9:32 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Plank Road, Gulich Township, for a moving violation. During the traffic stop, the driver, a 60-year-old Flinton man, appeared to be impaired and was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
On July 1 at 10:55 a.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 322, Decatur Township. Kirandeep Sohal, 42, of Brahampton, Ontario, was slowing for traffic stopped ahead when Jimin Yoo, 19, of Fayetteville, N.C. failed to stop, resulting in his vehicle rear ending Sohal’s vehicle.
———
Between June 19-30, police responded to a report of theft of $1,800 from a safe on Old Turnpike Road, Morris Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 26 at 1:17 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop due to summary traffic violations on Empire Road, Morris Township. Upon further investigative details, a 49-year-old Osceola Mills man was found to be driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
———
On June 25 at 9:59 a.m., Sami McGarry, 27, of Curwensville and Jonathan Gilpatrick, 21, of Philipsburg were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia on Bigler Avenue, Lawrence Township. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On June 15 at 12:24 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop for summary violations on state Route 879, Lawrence Township. Cory Himes, 41, of Reynoldsville was found to be in possession of a hand gun with an obliterated serial number and numerous items of drug and related drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed.
———
On May 26 at 8:51 a.m., unknown suspect(s) attempted to open a fraudulent unemployment claim in a 38-year-old New Millport man’s name. The man was contacted by the unemployment office and no funds were dispersed.
———
On May 23 at 3:25 p.m., unknown suspect(s) attempted to fraudulently open an unemployment claim in a 61-year-old West Decatur woman’s name. The woman was contacted by the unemployment office and no funds were dispersed.
———
Between May 20 and May 22, police responded to a theft on Old Turnpike Road, Morris Township. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
While on patrol, police located an unresponsive woman in the driver’s seat of a vehicle while the ignition was on. The woman was found to be heavily intoxicated and was transported to the hospital. Charges to be filed.
———
Police responded to the skate park for multiple juveniles being present during late night hours. The juveniles were warned of the curfew ordinance and instructed to return home.
———
Police responded to multiple juveniles disrupting tenants at a West Front Street residence. The juveniles were instructed to stay off the property.
———
While on patrol, police located a distressed woman who requested transportation to the hospital due to stomach pains. Police transported the woman to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Betwen April 1 and July 6, police investigated a theft/fraud in which a 51-year-old Mahaffey man bought approximately $3,500 in iTunes and Apple gift cards, then provided the card numbers to an unknown suspect. Police remind the public to not communicate with unknown individuals who are asking for gift cards as a form of payment.
———
On July 5 at 1:21 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Burnside McGee Highway, Bell Township. Donald R. Cochran, 67, of Punxsutawney lost control of his vehicle on the wet roadway and struck an embankment, causing it to overturn. Neither of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing a seat belt. The passenger suffered minor injuries. Police were assisted on scene by Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department and Mahaffey Community Ambulance.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.