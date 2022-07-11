Clearfield Borough Police
Police observed a male who was engaged in a physical altercation with a parking meter along E. Market Street. The male was found to be under the influence of alcohol. No injuries were observed to the male or the meter.
———
Officers responded to Turnpike Avenue for a report of male that appeared to be going through vehicles. Officers arrived and were unable to locate anyone.
———
Officers assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
———
Police responded to E. Cherry Street for a male who had crashed his bicycle. The male was found to be highly intoxicated. The male sustained a laceration to his head and had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.
———
Officers responded to a 911 hang up call along Leavy Avenue. Police found that the person accidentally dialed it and that no emergency existed.
———
Officers located a female who had run from the hospital while having an active mental health warrant. The female was transported back to the hospital.
———
Police located a female along Power Avenue who was lying next to her bicycle. She was found to be highly intoxicated.
Curwensville Borough Police
Police were called to Irvin Park for the report of a bear in the park. The game commission was notified.
———
Police were called to an Ann Street residence for the report of a female attacking another person in the residence with a hammer. The female was taken into custody.
———
Police were called to a Bailey Road residence for the report of a neighbor playing loud music. Upon arrival it was found no music to be playing. After clearing the incident police were called back to the residence for the report of the caller feeling threatened by the neighbor. Both parties were advised to have no contact with each other.
———
Police were called to Filbert Street from a male experiencing a medical emergency.
———
Police were dispatched to Meadow Street for the report of damage to the caller’s vehicle from a mowing crew.
———
Police were called to a Bailor Drive business for a female experiencing a medical emergency.
———
Police were called to assist in locating a missing endangered person. The male was located by police and taken into custody.
———
Police were dispatched to a Center Street residence for the report of a female cutting herself with broken glass. Police arrived on scene and located the female. The female was transported to the hospital by EMS and later committed on a mental health warrant.
———
Police were called to Irvin Park for the report of several juveniles smoking what was believed to be marijuana. Upon arrival the individuals were located and a small amount of marijuana was seized.
———
Police were dispatched to the 800-block of Greenwood Road for the report of a male who the caller believed was Robert Miller emerge from a pond and confronted the caller. Police made initial contact with the male on Beul Road. The male led police on a short foot pursuit and attempted to fight. The male was taken into custody and identified as Randall Hipps, 54, of Bigler. A small amount of methamphetamine was found in Hipps’ possession. Hipps was charged with resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.
———
Police were dispatched to a Bloomington Avenue residence for the report of a juvenile experiencing a medical emergency.