Clearfield Regional Police
On July 9 at 2:28 a.m. on Race Street/River Road, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle on Race Street for a moving violation. Upon further investigation, it was found that the driver, Nathan David Wringlesworth, 28, was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Wriglesworth was taken into custody and transported to CRPD for a breath test. Charges are pending,
State Police at Clearfield
On July 9 at 6:39 p.m. on state Route 153/Henderson Street in Woodward Township, a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Samantha R. Kitchen, 35, of Brisbin was traveling north, left the right side of the roadway, lost control of the vehicle, hit a ditch, turned sideways and overturned onto the roof. The vehicle came to rest at the intersection of Henderson Street and Pinto Drive. Kitchen was assisted out of her vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt. Kitchen was transported by Houtzdale Ramey EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment. Kitchen is to be cited for DUI of alchohol/controlled substance.
On July 10 at 1:25 p.m. on Vulcan Road in Bigler Township, a 2023 KTM GT driven by Michael J. Patrick, 52, of Punxsutawney was traveling north and struck an overhead cable. The cable was disconnected from the telephone pole and Penelec was notified. There were no injuries.
On July 10 at 3:25 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound west of Goshen Road in Lawrence Township , PSP were notified of a crash. A 2021 Subaru Forester driven by Anna L. Lambert, 42, of Bronx, N.Y. struck a bear that had run into the eastbound lane, causing disabling damage to the vehicle. The bear ran into the wooded median area and was not located. The driver reported no injuries.
On July 10 at 7:08 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Rockton Mountain Highway west of Yeager Lane in Pine Township, a 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Cory A. Edwards, 36, of Rockton caught on fire. It was determined that the vehicle was on fire as it was traveling on U.S. Route 322 westbound. Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Dept. responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries reported.