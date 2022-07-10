State Police at DuBois
On July 8 at 8:15 p.m. on Rich Highway in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was initiated on 2013 Honda Civic driven by a 31-year-old Reynoldsville female and signs of impairment were observed. The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Charges pending through District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Ebensburg
On June 25 at 9:52 a.m. on Beaver Valley Road in White Township, Cambria County, Joseph Fletcher, 28, of Flinton violated a PFA order that was issued by the Court of Common Pleas in Ebensburg. The victim was a 63-year-old Flinton female.
———
On June 25 at 11:53 a.m. on Beaver Valley Road and Blacks Lane in White Township, Cambria County, Joseph Fletcher, 28, of Flinton had violated a PFA order that was issued to him and when he was encountered by troopers, the defendant resisted arrest.
———
On July 3 at 10:37 a.m. on the 1500-block of Skyline Drive in Reade Township, Cambria County, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. It was determined that the driver, Samuel Mateo, 59, of Bellwood was DUI. Charges filed at District Court 47-3-05.
———
On June 12 at 3:30 a.m. on Saint Lawrence Road near its intersection with Thomas Mill Road in Chest Township, Cambria County, A 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 16-year-old Ebensburg male lost control, exited the roadway, struck an embankment, rolled over and struck a tree. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled the area. No injuries were reported. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
State Police at Rockview
On July 6 at 1:49 p.m. on N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 39-year-old Morrisdale woman left her wallet on the bumper of her vehicle and it fell off in the Minit Mart parking lot. Moments later a 39-year-old Philipsburg male took possession of the wallet and left in a vehicle. About two hours later, the male admitted to taking the wallet and related he planned to return it; however, the $160 in cash was now missing.