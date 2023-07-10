State Police at Clearfield
On June 2 at 8:44 p.m. on Big Run Road/Park Avenue in Graham Township, police took the report of a criminal trespass. Victims were a 68-year-old female and 71-year-old male, both of Morrisdale.
Between July 3 and July 5 on the 400 block of Condon Road in Knox Township, unknown person(s) gained entry to a garage from an unknown direction. Entry was made through the front door of the garage and several items were removed. The person(s) exited through the same entry point and fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
On July 6 at 4:30 p.m. on Berry Lane in Boggs Township, a road sign that said Berry Lane was stolen from the property belonging to a 54-year-old West Decatur female.
On July 7 at 5:30 a.m. on the 5300 block of Crossroads Boulevard in Beccaria Township, an unknown male stole an ATV from an 89-year-old Coalport male’s back porch. There was no key in the ATV and a neighbor witnessed the unknown male pushing the ATV down a hill. The neighbor yelled at the unknown male and he fled on foot. The investigation will continue. Anyone with information should contact police.
On June 14 at 10:54 a.m. on Wallaceton Road in Morris Township, Robert Foster, 32, of Morrisdale was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
On June 15 at 5:27 p.m. on North Sixth Street in Grampian Borough, PSP investigated a domestic dispute on June 15. As the result of the victim’s unwillingness to cooperate, prosecution was not pursued.
On July 6 at 5:04 p.m. on the 900 block of Schoonover Road in Graham Township, a 2019 Subaru Outback driven by Gloria R. Humenay, 71, of Morrisdale was traveling north and negotiating a curve to the right,, left the left side of the roadway, side swiping a tree. The vehicle continued to travel north through bushes and onto the property. After driving through the bushes, the Subaru continued north until crashing into a building on the property. The driver was not injured and will be cited as a result of the investigation.
On July 6 at 9:42 p.m. on Appleton Hill Road in Penn Township, PSP responded to the report of an active domestic, between a 32-year-old Curwensville female and 35-year-old Curwensville male. It was determined a summary charge of harassment would be filed against the male through District Court 46-3-04.
On July 7 at 11:30 a.m. on Institution Drive in Woodward Township, PSP responded to a natural death at SCI Houtzdale. It was determined the 76-year-old male died of natural causes.
On July 7 at 6:15 p.m. on Pumpkin Hollow Road in Decatur Township, PSP were called for a report of found drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
On July 7 at 6:31 p.m. on the 1100 block of Ginter Morann Highway in Gulich Township, PSP responded for a report of harassment. Charges are pending against a 55-year-old Houtzdale female and a 64-year-old Gulich Township male.
On July 8 at 10:20 p.m. on Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Knox Township, PSP received a call from a 37-year-old Olanta male relating that he and a 58-year-old Olanta male got into a dispute which turned physical. The victim was struck numerous times by the other male but did not sustain any serious injuries. The assailant was charged with harassment through District Court 46-3-04.
On July 6 at 12:25 a.m. on Wallaceton Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, it was reported that sometime between June 23 and July 6, two Stihl weed eaters were removed from a 68-year-old Bigler man’s shed.
On July 8 at 11:57 p.m. on Pearce Hollow Road east of old Route 53 in Cooper Township, a 2019 Polaris Ranger driven by Jonathan T. Fetter, 57, of Morrisdale failed to negotiate a left hand curve. This caused the vehicle to roll onto its drivers side. He was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to a local hospital for treatment. PSP were assited by Winburne Vol. Fire Co.
On July 9 at 1:22 a.m. on Edward Street/Curtin Street in Osceola Mills Borough, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2014 Dodge Ram truck for an equipment violation. The operator, a 50-year-old Osceola Mills man, appeared to be impaired and was arrested for suspicion.
On July 9 at 8:35 p.m. on North Centre Street/Railroad Street in Rush Township, Centre County, a burgundy wallet was found.The owner can claim the wallet at PSP Clearfield in Woodland.
On July 8 at 12:20 a.m. on Coal Run Run/Spring Street in Decatur Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Jaguar S-Type. A 50-year-old Osceola Mills female was arrested for DUI.
On July 8 at 12:20 a.m. on Beaver Lane/Coal Road in Decatur Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Jaguar S-Type. During the course of the traffic stop, passenger Stacey Bratton, 46, of Osceola Mills was continuously honking the horn and yelling, creating unreasonable noise and will be cited for disorderly conduct.
State Police at DuBois
On July 7 at 5:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East Main Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Noelle Perrin, 33, of Penfield arrived at PSP DuBois to report a domestic incident that occurred between her and Devin Smith, 32, of Reynoldsville. After interviewing both parties they were both cited with summary traffic citations of harassment, unwanted physical contact in District Court 54-3-02.
On July 7 at 5:09 p.m. on state Route 255/Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Amanda R. Albers, 42, of DuBois was traveling south when a dead tree fell across the roadway directly into the path of the vehicle which struck the object. There were no injuries.