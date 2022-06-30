Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Friday at 11:02 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near mile marker 112.2, Pine Township. It is believed Nishit A. Patel, 46, of Hamilton, Ohio fell asleep and struck a trailer of a vehicle driven by Kervens Douce, 23, of West Babylon, N.Y.
———
On Tuesday at 8:15 p.m., police responded to a report of harassment and criminal mischief on North Front Street, Decatur Township, involving an 18-year-old Munson woman as victim. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Tuesday at 6:52 p.m., a crash occurred on Old Erie Pike, Boggs Township. While turning on to Morgan Run Road, Julian R. Lloyd, 18, of Lanse turned into the path of Daylon A. Taylor, 23, of West Decatur, who was traveling on Old Erie Pike. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
———
On Tuesday at 11 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Bradford Township. A 17-year-old Clearfield girl was driving when she attempted to make a turn onto Allport Cutoff without yielding to traffic on Route 322, and struck a vehicle driven by Dean A. Lippert, 59, of Clearfield. Vehicle parts from the girl’s vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Morrisdale girl. No injuries were reported. Police were assisted on scene by Clearfield EMS, AMED EMS, BJW Fire Company and a trooper from PSP Clearfield.
———
On June 26 at 1:117 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop due to summary violations on Empire Road, Morris Township. Upon further investigative details, a 49-year-old Osceola Mills man was found to be driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
———
On June 25 at 8:25 p.m., Shawn A. Hamilton, 48, of Clearfield was driving on Bloomington Glen Richey Highway, Pike Township, when he lost control for an unknown reason. His vehicle hit a road sign and overturned onto its roof. Hamilton and other unidentified personal rolled the vehicle back onto its wheels, then fled the scene. This investigation is currently ongoing.
———
On June 25 at 7:58 p.m., David Witherow, 32, of Hyde was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol on Susquehanna Avenue, Curwensville Borough. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On June 25 at 1:25 p.m., Brian Mathews, 27, of Osceola Mills was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1400-block of Don Street, Woodward Township.
———
On June 23 at 6:42 p.m., Harvey M. Corrigan, 33, of Houtzdale was driving when the cargo he was hauling hit a support line attached to a telephone pole on Route 53, Bigler Township. A supporting pole then broke off and snapped the support cable. The pole struck an unoccupied vehicle, while the cable struck the side of a residence as well as piercing the vehicle which the pole had impacted. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 23 at 4:08 p.m., Kyle E. Taylor, 19, of Philipsburg was driving on Route 53, Morris Township when he made an illegal U-turn. Taylor’s vehicle was then struck by another vehicle. Taylor was flown via medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for injuries. This investigation is currently ongoing.
———
On June 12 at 2:07 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Railroad Street, Coalport Borough.Upon further investigation, Seth Reader, 21, of North Cambria was found to have warrants and was in possession of methamphetamines, THC wax, and related drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending at this time.
———
On May 28 at 8:40 p.m., police observed James Selvage, 36, of Beccaria walking along the side of Route 729, Gulich Township. Contact was made due to him having a warrant. Selvage was taken into custody, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia.
———
On May 13 at 6:19 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Bradford Township.Jessica D. Leigey, 38, of Woodland observed a deer in the road. Leigey attempted to stop but was unable to do so.
———
On May 11 at 10:48 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Pine Township. Baudilio Quinonez, 42, of Huntington Station, N.Y., observed a deer in the roadway and attempted to avoid impact but was unable to do so.
———
Between March 29 and April 5, police were notified of a PFA violation which occurred online. As a result, charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office against a 28-year-old Howard man.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 3:49 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Industrial Park Road. A vehicle making a left-hand turn struck a vehicle as it was slowing to stop at a red light.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.