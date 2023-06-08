State Police at Clearfield
On June 5 at 7:57 p.m. on the 200 block of Powell Street in Morris Township, a purse with personal belongings was found at Sutton’s Bar in Hawk Run. The owner of the purse is advised to contact PSP Clearfield to obtain it.
———
On June 1 at 10:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of McCartney Road in Jordan Township, Tatyana Vishnevsky, 47, of Madera was cited for making unreasonable noise. Charges filed through District Judge James Glass’ office.
———
On May 30 at 11:38 p.m. on I80 eastbound east of Maple Street in Cooper Township near mile marker 135, troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash that occurred between two commercial motor vehicles. The first vehicle struck a 2016 Volvo 999 when it was attempting to pass in the right lane and change lanes. The first vehicle ultimately struck and damaged the passenger side mirror of the Volvo. The first vehicle’s driver did not stop to exchange information with the Volvo driver and the Volvo driver did not contact police to report the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information should contact PSP.
———
PSP on May 9 investigated a theft of about $5,000 from Animals Matter of Clearfeild County, 2421 Pinetop Rd. in Bradford Township. It is believed a member within the organization is responsible. The investigation continues.
———
On June 4 at 9:11 p.m. on state Route 53/Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township, a 2008 Subaru Forester driven by a 17-year-old female of Allport was traveling north and was attempting to negotiate a downhill, left-hand curve and lost control of the vehicle, went off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree. The driver and a 17-year-old female passenger were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Another passenger, a 16-year-old male, was not injured.
———
On May 23 at 11:09 a.m. on Mill Street/Casanova Road in Rush Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 1989 Chevrolet Corvette on Mill Street/Casanova Road in Rush Township, Centre County, and found the operator of the vehicle, Joseph Kerlin, 45, of Karthaus, to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
On April 28 at 4:51 p.m. on Trails End Road in Curwensville Borough, a 17-year-old male juvenile was provided access fo alcohol and tattooing without parental permission. Investigation continues.