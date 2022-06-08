Bigler Township Regional Police

On Tuesday, police received a call about an individual who was contracted to tear down a structure on Spruce Street in Madera. The contract was signed and the individual had stripped the inside of the home and took the copper out and sold it and other items of value, and still has not as of this date finished the project. This investigation is ongoing.

———

On Tuesday, police received a complaint that an individual was flying a drone near houses in the Ramey Borough area. People were fearful that they were being recorded in their homes and that their privacy was being invaded. Police located the individual flying the drone and spoke to him with the community concerns. He agreed to cease the activity and be more responsible. Police also advised him that there were threats made to knock the drone out of the air.

State Police at Clearfield

On Tuesday at 6:31 a.m., a report was made that a 74-year-old Philipsburg man’s two outdoor lights had been stolen from Alton Street, Chester Hill Borough, sometime between June 6-7.

———

On Sunday at 3:08 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east near mile marker 124, Bradford Township. While driving, a deer ran out in front of a vehicle driven by Alexis D. Prather, 20, of Macomb, Ill. and she was unable to avoid collision.

———

On May 6 at 3 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a possible vandalism to a 23-year-old Beccaria woman’s vehicle on Veterans Street, Gulich Township. This investigation is ongoing.

———

On May 4 at 5:05 p.m., troopers responded to a report on an active domestic on Cross Roads Boulevard, Beccaria Township. Upon arrival, troopers conducted an investigation and charges were filed. A 33-year-old Coalport man was transported to the Clearfield County Jail for active warrants and pending charges.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Tuesday at 8:40 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Snappy’s. The driver, Dana Walk, 33, of Clearfield, had an active warrant through Clearfield County Domestics. Through the course of the investigation, Walk was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Walk was housed in the Clearfield County Jail on her warrant and charges were filed for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

