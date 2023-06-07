State Police at Ebensburg
On June 5 at 5:33 p.m. on the 200 block of Red Oak Road in White Township, Cambria County, PSP investigated a criminal mischief incident in Glendale Year Round. A 61-year-old White Township female’s vehicle had a smashed driver side window.
———
On May 13 at 12:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Boyd Street in Blandburg, Reade Township, Robert Brown, 78, of Blandburg allegedly removed two handfuls of copper pipe from the rear yard area of a 38-year-old Blandburg male’s property, Charges filed at District Judge Michael Zungali’s office in Hastings.
State Police at DuBois
On June 5 at 2:20 p.m. on Home Camp Road in Union Township, a 2019 Dodge Challenger driven by Tanner C. Shenk, 20, of DuBois, observed a vehicle approaching in the center of the road traveling north. Shenk traveled further right onto the gravel/grassy shoulder and lost control, striking a tree with the front engine area causing disabling damage. No injuries were reported.
———
On May 29 at 9:08 p.m. on the 300 block of Larkeytown Road in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox. Joseph Frantz, 34, of DuBois displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Frantz had an active warrant for his arrest from a previous DUI incident and was lodged in Jefferson County Jail on the warrant. Charges are pending toxicology results through District Court 46-3-01.
———
On April 22 at 11:59 p.m. on Platt Road in Sandy Township, PSP were informed of an alleged rape of a 17-year-old Grampian female at an unknown location within DuBois. The victim is refusing to cooperate with the investigation at this time.
———
On June 4 at 10:31 p.m. on Luthersburg Rockton Road in Brady Township,, PSP were dispatched for a report of a stolen ATV. The 46-year-old female victim of Luthersburg advised her green 2005 Kawasaki Bayou was stolen from her yard between June 2 and June 4.
———
On May 27 at 8:08 a.m. on the 100 block of Main Street in Troutville Borough, Timothy Pierce, 31, and Tonya Pierce, 31, both of Troutville, were in an altercation. Tonya Pierce struck Timothy Pierce on the back of the head, and Timothy Pierce then broke a TV and attempted to break Tonya Pierce’s phone. No injuries were reported. Both were cited through District Court 46-3-01.
———
On May 25 at 7:03 p.m. on I80 eastbound in Union Township, a traffic stop was initiated on a 2013 Hyundai Elantra for a traffic violation. The operator, a 26-year-old male of Astoria, Oregon, was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI of a controlled substance. He was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois and consented to a legal blood draw. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On April 25 at 7:53 p.m. on Bennetts Valley Highway/Mountain Run Road in Huston Township, a vehicle crash occurred. Upon arrival on scene, it was determined a 35-year-old Bridgewater,N.J. male was DUI of alcohol. He was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois to determine the contents of his blood. Results were released on May 23 stating the malel’s BAC was .197 as well as positive for findings of marijuana. Charges pending through District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Rockview
On May 25 at 7:46 a.m. on I80 eastbound in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a 2009 Honda Odyssey . The operator was in possession of a small amount of marijuana.