Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On May 27 at 10:33 p.m. on Dairy Lane/Village Road in Lawrence Township, Boyd Wilson, 46, of Clearfield was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the course of a traffic stop. Charges are pending.
———
On May 6 at 5 a.m. on Glastonbury Street in Morris Township, two parties were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical. The juvenile arrestee became physical with the 47-year-old female victim of Hawk Run when she left to go to work. a non-traffic citation was filed through District Court.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 7 p.m., a used boat motor was located in the area of the Elliott’s Park on River Road and was turned in to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The owner may call police at (814) 765-1533 to retrieve the motor.
———
On June 3, police were dispatched by the Clearfield County 911 Center for reports of a motorist passed out behind the wheel at Antes Hill Road and Carbon Mine Road intersection. The complaint stated that a man had been there approximately 30 minutes, with his head slumped down while in the driver’s seat. Upon arrival, officers identified the man as Curtis A. Shaw, 33. His vehicle was partially off the roadway, and partially on, with the engine running while still in drive. Officers had to wake Shaw up with numerous attempts. Officers were able to get the man awake, and it was found through field sobriety tests that Shaw was under the influence of an illegal substance. Officers took Shaw into custody for suspicions of driving under the influence; Shaw then refused a legal blood draw. Officers then secured a warrant for a legal blood draw, and Shaw refused to comply with the search warrant. Charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township Police
June 6
A 61-year-old Treasure Lake man reported someone $3,000 from a safe in his home, as well as $1,500 from a drawer six months ago. This investigation continues.
———
A 21-year-old Curwensville man reported that someone hit and caused minor damage to his truck when it was parked in the Walmart parking lot.
———
An employee of the VA Clinic reported having problems setting the alarm due to an open door. Officers assisted in finding the open door and ensuring the building was clear.
———
Police responded to a false alarm at Fayette Resources.
———
Officers received a report of a vehicle over an embankment on Gamelands Road. Upon arrival the vehicle was located with no occupants but the lights and windshield wipers were on. The vehicle was towed from the seen and the vehicle’s driver later contacted police. Investigation continues.
June 5
A 35 year old Mahaffey man was traveling north on Stanley Road when he dozed off causing his vehicle to travel off the road and apparently hitting a tree head on before catching on fire. No injuries reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
A bystander reported seeing a man sitting on a motorcycle in the Pilot parking lot, who appeared to be slumped over. Upon arrival, officers talked to the man who was just taking a break looking texting on his phone.
———
Officers received a report of a foreign sounding man asking for money in the vicinity of the Falls Creek Sheetz or Pilot. The reporting party also stated that they observed a small child not properly restrained in his vehicle. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man.
———
An employee of DuBois Nursing Home reported a harassing phone call from an associate of a resident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 31 at 1:36 p.m. on U.S. Route 219/Main Street at the intersection with state Route 286 in Burnside Township, a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Josef Schneeberger, 67, of Aurora, Onatario was traveling south when it struck a deer. The operator sustained suspected moderate injuries and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to a medical facility for treatment.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 3 at 6:05 p.m., a 52-year-old Warfordsburg woman was taken into custody for attempting to steal $110 worth of merchandise from Weis Market on the 500-block of North Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
———
Between April 4-5, police responded to a report of a theft on East Pine Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, relating to prescription drugs. An investigation found the allegations to be unfounded.