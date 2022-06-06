Lawrence Township Police
On June 2 at 8:36 p.m. on S. Second Street near Northwest Savings Bank, police conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. The driver, Joseph Alvin Jr., 38, of DuBois, was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Upon completion of a field sobriety test, Alvin was taken into custody and searched and found in possession of a large quantity of U.S. currency, four cellular devices and methamphetamine mixed with heroin. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. The case is still under further investigation for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
On June 1 at 8:25 p.m. on Rut Alley/Palmer Street, police were located at a Rut Alley residence in reference to an attempted warrant service. While on scene, officers located an extension cord from an unoccupied residence, traveling into the residence occupied by Amber Dunsmore, 27, of Clearfield. It was found that Dunsmore was using electricity from the unoccupied trailer due to not having electricity in her trailer. She was charged with theft.
On June 2 at 12:58 p.m. on Lawrence Avenue north of McPhearson Street, police investigated a hit and run crash in the parking lot of Martell Glass. An unknown vehicle backed into one of the delivery trucks.
On June 1 at 9:17 p.m. on River Road/Kerr Addition area, police were notified of a male walking in the Kerr Addition area who was to be screaming, swearing and acting disorderly. Officers located Peter Bungo, 28, of Hyde on River Road and it was confirmed that Bungo was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody, searched, and found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was transported to a family member’s residence and charges were filed.
State Police at Clearfield
On June 5 at 4:57 p.m. on the 5000-block of Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township, Kodey Parks, 32, of Driftin was on the property located at 101 Triangle Lane in Cooper Township where was not allowed to be. While on the property, he was struck by Jodi Parks, 51, of Drifting. Kodey Parks was charged with trespassing and Jodi Parks was charged with harassment.
On June 3 at 1:56 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Rush Township, Centre County, Allen Root, 37, of Woodland was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a drug and in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop along Chestnut Street. Charges are pending blood results.
On June 5 at 7:23 a.m. on Ridge Road west of Shawville Frenchville Highway in Girard Township, a 2005 Ford F150 XLT driven by Lowell T. Way, 57, of Wallaceton was traveling south on a dirt/gravel roadway and was negotiating a curve to the left and under compensated, resulting in driving off the right side of road, up a slight embankment and crashing into a tree. The truck then rolled on to its driver side coming to rest. Way was then extricated from the truck due to being trapped. Way sustained serious injuries and was flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment and further evaluation. PSP were assisted by LeContes Mills VFC and Clearfield EMS.
On June 4 at 5:14 p.m. on the 100-block of Curtin Street in Osceola Mills Borough, police responded to the scene for a report of an overdose. The investigation is ongoing.
On June 4 at 8:39 a.m. on the 800-block of Teutonic Avenue in Decatur Township, PSP were called for an altercation that took place between two females. A 51-year-old Houtzdale woman and a 37-year-old Houtzdale woman were cited for harassment.
On June 3 at 7:07 p.m. on the 500-block of Pinetop Road in Bradford Township, PSP responded for a report of criminal mischief. The gate poles to the Bradford soccer fields were both slightly pushed over. Investigation continues.
On June 2 at 1:47 p.m. on Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, PSP responded to the report of an unconscious male, David Duckett, 33, of Clearfield on the roadway at the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Allport Cutoff. The male was stopped at the red light and then became unconscious. Good Samaritans removed the male from the drivers seat and began CPR and at some point applied an AED. Upon arrival, two doses of NARCAN were administered by troopers at which time the male became conscious. Duckett was then taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by ambulance. A loaded syringe was observed inside the vehicle. A blood test was competed at the hospital and charges of DUI will be pending the results of the blood test.
On May 26 at 8:19 a.m. on the 600-block of Lingle Street in Osceola Mills Borough, PSP received a complaint by a known person of a theft of tools from a 24-year-old West Decatur male. Investigation continues.
On May 31 at 5:58 p.m. on the 500-block of Reed Street in Brisbin Borough, PSP received a report of a theft of a car battery from a 34-year-old male victim of Brisbin.
On May 27 at 12:05 a.m. at Kwik Fill #226 on Rolling Stone Road in Kylertown, Cooper Township, PSP received a report of a theft valued at $130.
On May 31 at 6:27 p.m. on the 1000-block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP received a complaint for a welfare check. The known complainant related that a child was in one of the residences crying for more than an hour. Troopers made contact with Tiffanie Harper, 25, of Philipsburg at this address. While troopers were conducting an interview with Harper an odor of burnt marijuana was being emitted out of the residence. Harper gave troopers consent to search the residence where numerous drug paraphernalia items were discovered. Charges will be filed against Harper in District Court.
On April 17 at 7:10 p.m. on the 1100-block of Main Street in Coalport Borough, Joseph Fletcher, 28, of Flinton entered the Coalport Minit Mart. Fletcher was given a no-trespass notice from the Minit Mart on April 14. He entered the store and attempted to purchase items from the store. Fletcher was told to leave the property, which he did. Charges are pending against Fletcher for criminal trespass.
On May 28 at 1:14 a.m. on Philipsburg/Bigler Highway and Decatur Hill Street in Decatur Township, during the course of a traffic stop, Max Allen, 27, of Salisbury was found to be driving under the influence of a drug and in possession of marijuana. Charges are pending blood results.
On May 27 at 10:33 p.m. on Dairy Lane/Village Road in Lawrence Township, Boyd Wilson, 46, of Clearfield was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the course of a traffic stop. Charges are pending.
On May 6 at 5 a.m. on Glastonbury Street in Morris Township, two parties were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical. The juvenile arrestee became physical with the 47-year-old female victim of Hawk Run when she left to go to work. a non-traffic citation was filed through District Court.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 31 at 1:36 p.m. on U.S. Route 219/Main Street at the intersection with state Route 286 in Burnside Township, a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Josef Schneeberger, 67, of Aurora, Onatario was traveling south when it struck a deer. The operator sustained suspected moderate injuries and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to a medical facility for treatment.