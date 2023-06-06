State Police at Ebensburg
PSP responded to a crash on May 27 at 10:17 p.m. on Beaver Valley Road in Clearfield Township, south of Glendale Lake Road. Makenzie L. Wilbur, 20, of Altoona was operating a 2014 Nissan Sentra and traveling east. She continued traveling through the intersection with Glendale Lake Road, failing to stop at the post sign, striking a ditch and then traveling up an embankment. The Nissan then overturned onto its roof. Wilbur suffered minor injuries and was transported by Cambria Alliance Ambulance to UPMC Altoona for treatment.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 2 at 7 a.m. on E. Bridge Street in Chest Township, troopers responded for a report of an assault. It was determined that Robin Morel, 38, struck and bit a 37-year-old male victim of Mill Hall several times, causing injuries. Morel was taken into custody and arraigned in front of District Judge James Glass prior to being remanded to Clearfield County Jail. Morel was charged with simple assault and harassment.