State Police at Clearfield
On April 21 at 7:38 p.m. on the 10700-block of Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township, ,PSP investigated a burglary. Multiple plastic totes containing sports memorabilia and da Dell touch screen computer were stolen from a 45-year-old Curwensville man’s residence. Investigation ongoing.
———
On May 6 on the 900 block of Shimels Road in Graham Township, PSP investigated a trespassing that occurred. An unknown person(s) broke into three sheds on a 54-year-old Ridgway male’s property but did not take any items from the shed. Investigation ongoing.
———
On May 7 at 8:55 a.m. on the 200 block of Hemlock Road in Irvona Borough, PSP investigated a theft where a white Guess watch and colored pencils were stolen from a 54-year-old Irvona female. Investigation ongoing.
———
On May 22 at 9:21 p.m. on state Route 453/Janesville Pike in Gulich Township, a 2012 Subaru Legacy driven by Jared T. Elensky, ,38, of Ramey negotiated a left turn and lost control, struck a tree, breaking the tree into three pieces. The vehicle began to overturn and struck another tree in the rear passenger side trunk area. No injuries.
———
On May 26 on the 1000 block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, two people were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. Alex Wojtowich, 32, of Philipsburg was cited for harassment of a 60-year-old female victim of Philipsburg.
———
On May 26 at 5:33 p.m. on state Route 729/Tyrone Pike in Jordan Township, a 2012 Audi A3 driven by Martha E. Waugh, 64, of Sanford, N.C. lost control while attempting a left hand curve, left the road and struck a tree. Waugh was transported by Irvona Vol. Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of injuries. Irvona Vol. Fire Co. also assisted on scene.
———
On May 28 at 4:29 p.m. on I80 west of Goshen Road at mile marker 117 in Lawrence Township, a 2023 Jeep Wrangler driven by Sowmya Pasala, 30, of Cliffside Park, N.J. was traveling east when a deer came onto the roadway and struck the vehicle. No injuries.
———
On June 2 at 11:48 a.m. on Deer Creek Road in Graham Township, PSP were called for an inactive domestic dispute. Charges are pending against a 39-year-old female and 37-year-old male, both of Morrisdale.
———
On June 2 at 1:31 p.m. on Bloomington Avenue Extension in Pike Township, PSP investigated a report of stolen cash belonging to an 89-year-old Curwensville woman. Investigation ongoing.
———
On June 2 at 1:40 p.m. on McCann Bottom Road in Penn Township, PSP took the report of unauthorized debit card purchases from a 75-year-old Grampian female. Investigation ongoing.
———
On June 2 at 6:45 p.m. on Deer Creek Road in Graham Township, PSP responded for a recovered pistol that was found in the Susquehanna River.
———
On June 3 at 4:35 p.m. on Mary Street in Houtzdale Borough, PSP received a report of stolen porch furniture, specifically a white rocking chair valued at $135. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On May 12 at 3:41 p.m. on the 200 block of Pardee Road in Morris Township, PSP investigated a theft that occurred. A Hardwoods camouflaged 2002 Yamaha Grizzly 660 belonging to a 56-year-old Philipsburg female was stolen. Investigation ongoing.
———
On May 27 at 9:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Bulka Road in Decatur Township, PSP responded for an assault against a 34-year-old Houtzdale woman. Stephanie Lomas, 39, of Houtzdale was charged with harassment.
———
On June 3 at 7:53 p.m. on I80 eastbound in Lawrence Township, PSP were advised to be on the lookout for a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Malibu out of the state of Ohio traveling eastbound on I80. The vehicle was observed by troopers from PSP Clearfield and a traffic stop was initiated. Mark Everson, 56, of Salem, Ohio was taken into custody for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia.
———
On June 4 at 1:49 p.m. on state Route 970 Shawville Highway in Bradford Township at the intersection with Doe Hill Road, a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Julia R. Lieberman, 20, of Huntingdon was traveling south in the right lane, and a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by Sandra J. Murphy of Bigler was traveling south in the left lane behind the VW. The VW attempted to make a U-Turn without confirming it could be done in a safe manner, and struck the GMC in the passenger rear side as the GMC was passing the VW in the left lane. No injuries.
———
On June 4 at 2:35 p.m. on Old Route 53/Pearce Hollow Road in Cooper Township, PSP were called for a report of a stolen blue/teal Suzuki 160 Quad Runner 4-wheeler with a black carry rack on the front and rear, owned by a 27-year-old Winburne female. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
State Police at DuBois
On June 3 at 1:44 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 101.3 in Sandy Township, a 2018 Ford Escape driven by Christina M. Tremaine, 43, of Sheffield Lake, Ohio was traveling when a deer came from the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck the deer. Tremaine sustained minor injuries, her passenger, Timothy M. Morris, 59, of Lorain, Ohio had no injuries. DuSan EMS assisted on scene.
State Police at Rockview
On June 2 at 10:08 a.m. on Beckwith Road in Worth Township, Centre County, a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Scott A. Dotts, 60, of West Decatur was traveling south and failed to negotiate the left turn and traveled on the right shoulder, striking an embankment, then struck a tree with the front passenger side of the vehicle. No injuries.
———
On June 2 at 10:08 a.m. on Apple Blossom Lane/Beckwith Road in Worth Township, Centre County, PSP was dispatched for report of a crash. It was determined that Scott Dotts, 60, West Decatur was the operator and driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested.
———
On June 1 at 11:56 a.m. on state Route 350/Tyrone Pike in Taylor Township, Centre County, a 2018 Toyota Tundra driven by Edward R. Huss Jr., 53, of Chambersburg was traveling westbound and struck a 2020 Mercedes Benz Metris Cargo Van driven by Cynthia J. Baughman, 59, of Woodland. Both sustained injuries and were transported by AMED to UPMC Altoona and Penn Highlands Tyrone, respectively.