State Police at DuBois
On June 2 at 4 p.m. on Donahue Road in Brady Township, PSP received a call from the COMP reporting a suspicious vehicle, a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta, at Donahue Road in Luthersburg. COMP was able to capture pictures of the suspicious vehicle, the suspect and another unknown involved individual. After further investigation, it was determined that catalytic converters were taken from three vehicles — a 2011 Toyota, a 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a 2008 Toyota on Donahue Road during an unknown time. This investigation will continue. The victim was a 30-year-old DuBois male.
On May 27 at 10:33 p.m. on I80 westbound near mile marker 99 in Sandy Township, a 2011 Ford Explorer was traveling within the left lane when the driver slammed on her brakes as she was approaching a stopped vehicle. The vehicle then exited the roadway and struck a guide rail.