Bigler Township Regional Police
On Thursday, police received a report from PSP Woodland asking to assist a woman who was unable to get out of her vehicle on Atlantic Avenue. Police did not find her upon arrival but later received concerning reports from her family. The woman was ultimately transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Madera ambulance.
———
On Wednesday, police received a 911 call open line from a cell phone which gave a location on the 5000-block of Green Road. Police responded and found everything was okay and no one called 911. Dispatch called the number back and it was discovered an individual had accidentally called from a phone at the nearby high school graduation.
———
On Wednesday, police received a call that there was a man acting suspicious and looking in mailboxes on the 300-block of Spruce Street. Police checked the area and could not locate the suspect.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday between 2:30 p.m. and 6:33 p.m., a brown backpack purse with the letters AV all over it was stolen from Taco Bell in Philipsburg, Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Wednesday at 3:40 p.m., a crash occurred on Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County. Larry J. Templeton, 59, of Morrisdale, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Templeton sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Templeton had active warrants and was taken to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Wednesday at 12:37 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for summary traffic violations on Powell Street, Morris Township. Upon further investigation, a 55-year-old Hawk Run man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia and was driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.
———
On Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., a crash occurred as Matthew J. Mills, 32, of Hawk Run, was driving on Emigh Road, Morris Township. While attempting to turn left, Mills’ vehicle continued straight and made contact with a large amount of shrubs and brush on the right side of the road, then rolled over onto its left side. Mills then fled the scene.
———
On Tuesday at 10:54 a.m., a 75-year-old Curwensville man contacted PSP in regards to his identification allegedly being used falsely for his unemployment. The man advised that he was unaware who would sign up for unemployment in his name. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP.
———
On May 29 at 2:22 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Main Street, Coalport Borough, due to a vehicle having a suspended registration. During the stop the driver, a 28-year-old Altoona man, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances. The driver was then taken into custody for the suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
On May 28 at 11:49 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East near the 120 mile marker, Lawrence Township. Cindy J. Suarez, 27, of Ligonier, Ind., was driving and traveled across both lanes of travel, striking the left side of the concrete bridge barrier. No injuries were reported.
———
On May 26 at 11:05 p.m., police were contacted in reference to an incident of trespassing on Coalward Street, Cooper Township. A 72-year-old Winburne man encountered unknown suspect(s) trespassing on his property; the suspect(s) then fled the scene.
———
On May 26 at 9:17 p.m., police responded to a report of trespass on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On May 26 at 4:06 p.m., Hunter Lansberry, 25, of Houtzdale, attempted to elude officers on foot to avoid apprehension for an arrest warrant on the 1700-block of Miriam Street, Woodward Township. Lansberry was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Lansberry was housed in the Clearfield County Jail as a result.
———
On May 25 at 3:05 p.m., Hunter Lansberry, 25, of Houtzdale was charged with theft of a firearm on May 8 on Smeal Circle, Graham Township.
———
On May 24 at 12:52 p.m., police were contacted in regards to a dog law violation on the 200-block of Cambria Street, Cooper Township. Denise Moser, 69, of Grassflat, was cited appropriately.
———
Police are investigating a theft which occurred on Old Orchard Lane, Morris Township. Sometime between April 28 and May 26, a suspect removed baseball cards belonging to a 52-year-old Allport man. This investigation is still ongoing.
———
On May 1 at 10 a.m., police investigated an incident of driving under influence and drug possession on the 300-block of Mutton Hollow Road, Bradford Township. Charges have been filed against a 37-year-old Houtzdale man and a 40-year-old Houtzdale man.
———
On April 29 at 4:44 p.m., police responded to Old Garage Road, Bradford Township for a report of a burglary. A 44-year-old Woodland man’s BB gun was reported as stolen.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a North Second Street residence and assisted a man with going to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
————
Police received information of an assault that had occurred. Police responded to the residence and made contact with the individuals involved. Police observed injuries to both parties. As a result, one individual was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to an activated security alarm at a North Second Street establishment. Police arrived and found it to be false alarm.
———
Police responded to a Hook Street residence for an altercation between two individuals. It was reported that one individual used his head to strike another person. Police are investigating.
———
Police and EMS responded to a report of a person experiencing a cardiac arrest. Police and EMS arrived on scene and transported the individual to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
State Police at DuBois
Between June 1-2 unknown suspect(s) obtained a 59-year-old DuBois man’s identity and business information to purchase a Slice card reader that was sent to the man’s business on Mill Run Road, Huston Township. This investigation continues.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
