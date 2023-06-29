Sandy Township Police
June 26
Falls Creek Sheetz employees reported an older man who appeared to be under the influence, wandering around the store, causing problems. Upon arrival officers found the 60-year-old man sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. The man showed signs of impairment, and would not respond to officers directions. The man was taken into custody and eventually taken to Clearfield County Jail.
———
A woman reported accidentally left an envelope of cash in the Cricket store. When she went back to retrieve it, it was gone. Investigation continues.
———
Officers received a report of a disturbance at a Showers Road residence. Upon arrival officers could hear a 29-year-old female in the house. When officers were able to enter the house they found the woman sitting on the floor crying. She refused any assistance and denied having any injuries. Her fiancé had left the scene. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
Employees at Long John Silvers reported customers in a dark silver/gray sedan came through the drive thru and were using obscene language. They were asked to leave and when employees went out to confront the occupants they fled the scene.
———
A Kilmer Road woman reported someone stole a large sum of money she left on the back seat of her vehicle.
June 27
A driver was making a turn on to Behringer Highway when his trailer hitch became undone causing the truck and trailer to become disabled, blocking traffic.
———
A Spafford Road woman reported a man walking on her property. Officers were unable to find any sign of the male.
———
False alarm in Treasure Lake
———
A 73-year-old Brockway man was reportedly causing a disturbance at Dollar General, when he felt he was overcharged for toothpaste. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 17-year-old Treasure Lake girl lost control of her vehicle on Platt Road, causing it to slide across the road and ended up in the swampy area off the road. No injuries reported and the vehicle was driven from the scene.
———
A resident of the Clearview Campground reported having issues with the caretaker of the campground. Later the caretaker reported having issues with the woman. Officers handled the situation without incident.
June 28
False alarm at JC Penney.
———
False alarm at Christ the King Manor.
———
A Treasure Lake resident reported an unknown man in a BMW was in his driveway taking pictures of his house. When he went to confront the man he told him to come to his vehicle, so the resident told his wife to call police, causing the man in the BMW to leave.
State Police at Clearfield
On June 20 at 11:14 p.m. on Troy Hawk Run Highway in Morris Township, PSP was dispatched for a possible domestic incident. It was determine that a domestic incident did not occur. The 40-year-old Philipsburg female who made the complaint was arrested for possession of a suspected THC vape cartridge. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On June 25 at 7:13 p.m. in Cooper Township, police responded for a report of a male found deceased with a gunshot wound to his head. It was determined that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
———
On June 26 at 8:17 a.m. on state Route 53/Railroad Street in Beccaria Township, a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Matthew F. Montanarao Jr., 67, of Coalport and a 1985 Dodge driven by Timothy J. Matia, 63, of Smithmill were traveling south and came to the intersection with Locust Street. The Dodge stopped at the posted stop sign and attempted to make a left turn onto Locust Street when the Ford swerved into oncoming land to go around the Dodge. The Ford hit the Dodge when the Dodge was negotiating a left turn. No injuries.
———
On June 26 at 12:33 a.m. on Sanborn Street in Decatur Township, troopers investigated a report of stolen cats. Through investigation the cats were recovered and returned to their owner.
———
On June 28 at 9:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Banion Road in Bigler Township, PSP investigated a an incident of harassment where Christopher Reams, 47, of Houtzdale and a 63-year-old Smoke Run male got into an argument on the roadway, with Reams hitting the victim. Reams was charged with harassment through District Court 46-3-04.
State Police at Rockview
PSP Rockview is investigating a firearms violation that occurred on Dec. 26 at 11:50 a.m. on Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township.
———
PSP Rockview is investigating a disorderly conduct incident that occurred on May 15 on S. Eagle Valley Road, Boggs Township between a 12-year-old Bellefonte male and a 13-year-old Clarence male.